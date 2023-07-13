"It didn’t feel as hostile as I was expecting" - Ollie Robinson on Headingley crowd

England seamer Ollie Robinson opined that the crowd behaviour in the third Ashes Test at Headingley was decent, which was contrary to what he expected. However, the Sussex seamer expects something untoward to take place in the fourth Test in Manchester.

Due to the contentious stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the second Test at Lord's, the crowd at Headingley turned increasingly on the Australians. The spectators kept booing the tourists and there were a few even wearing masks of Steve Smith crying.

In his column for The Wisden, Robinson claimed:

"The atmosphere after the drama at Lord’s felt much calmer than I was expecting. It didn’t feel as hostile as I was expecting. I’m glad it’s settled down, but I’ve no doubt there will be something next week and then the week after! I think that’s just the nature of the series, the smallest moments get spiced up."

The Sussex cricketer admitted feeling frustrated at his back spasm as the pitch at Headingley offered plenty. He said:

"It was so frustrating to get that back spasm on day one. I was really looking forward to bowling on that Headingley pitch and it was coming out nicely, but these things happen. Normally when I’ve had back spasms before, they’ve built up and I would feel it coming on."

He added:

"I think we caught it earlier than I have done in the past. I had some acupuncture, a bit of treatment, and I was fine after that. I was available to bowl on the third day if I’d been needed."

Despite the back spasm, England have retained the right-arm seamer in the squad for the fourth Test in Manchester.

"I’m 100 percent fit for Manchester" - Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ollie Robinson revealed that his back spasm might have occurred due to back-to-back games. He stated:

"The medical team said that’s it’s likely to have happened because I played back-to-back Test matches, and bowled 15 overs of bumpers at Lord’s. So sometimes these things come around, but then they go just as quickly as well. I’m 100 per cent fit for Manchester."

Nevertheless, England are likely to go with Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Josh Tongue in their bowling unit for the fourth Ashes Test.

Poll : 0 votes