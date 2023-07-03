"It was very disappointing" - Usman Khawaja condemns disrespectful behaviour by members at Lord's on Day 5 of 2nd Ashes Test

Australian opener Usman Khawaja called out the Lord's Cricket Ground members for their attitude towards the Australian team and called their behaviour 'really disappointing'. The 36-year-old revealed that the allegations levelled at him by some members were very hard to hear.

The members of the Lord's Cricket Ground became antagonistic towards Australia in the wake of the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the first session of Day 5.

After Lunch was called, the Australian team received a hostile reaction from the members seated in the 'Long Room' through which players have to pass to go to the dressing rooms.

In a footage released by Sky Sports, David Warner and Usman Khawaja were seen interacting with some members who decided to let their feelings be known to the Australians. It seemed like a heated conversation as a security personnel intervened and separated them.

Speaking after the 43-run win over England at Lord's, the veteran batsman said he has always seen the venue as one of the best places to play cricket. However, the left-hander added that he wasn't going to stand and listen to the members passing comments on him and his team. As quoted by ESPNCricinfo, he said:

"It was really disappointing. Lord's is one of my favourite places to come. There's always respect shown at Lord's, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn't today. It was very disappointing. If anyone asked me where the best place is to play, I always say Lord's. The crowd is great, particularly the members are great, and some of the stuff that was coming out of the members' mouths is really disappointing and I wasn't just going to stand by and cop it. So I just talked to a few of them."

The entire Lord's crowd, barring Australian supporters, turned on the Australian team after the Bairstow dismissal. After ducking a short-pitched delivery from Cameron Green, the Yorkshire batsman strode out of the crease, unaware that the ball was still in play.

Alex Carey flicked an underarm throw to hit the stumps. The on-field umpires sent it upstairs and it was ruled out. The crowd started booing the Australians from that point onwards.

"It's is what it is" - Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja. (Image Credits: Getty)

Usman Khawaja underlined that his team believes in playing the game in the right spirit, adding:

"It is what it is. We copped the same thing at Edgbaston. Obviously, it's a little different here. It's disappointing, to say the least. You know, we always try to play the cricket, in our best spirits, and we've said since Patty has taken over, since Andrew McDonald has taken over, winning is as important as how we win."

Australia will head to Leeds for the third Test with a 2-0 lead. With this controversy having erupted, Pat Cummins' side can expect hostile crowds throughout the series.

