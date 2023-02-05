"It was a dream come true moment for me" - Cheteshwar Pujara reflects on his Test debut

India's premier Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara has opened up on his illustrious career, with his 100th Test looming. While he admitted that injuries have curtailed his progress at times, the veteran couldn't have asked more.

Pujara is currently gearing up for the four-Test series against Australia, starting on February 9 in Nagpur. He will likely play his 100th Test for India in the second Test in Delhi.

Speaking to the Times of India, the 35-year-old said that his Test debut was a dream come true as he reflected on his learnings from different players, coaches, and support staff:

"It's been a great journey. As a child, it was my dream to represent my country. And when I made my Test debut, it was a dream come true moment for me. There've been ups and downs in my journey, no doubt about that. Unfortunately, there have been years where I missed out because of my injuries, especially on in my career."

Pujara continued:

"After that, looking back all these years I've been with the Indian team, there have been many achievements, many players I've played with many coaches I've worked with. I couldn't ask more as a player."

The Saurashtra batter made his debut in 2015 and has now cemented himself as one of the best Test batters of this generation. In 98 Tests, he has accumulated 7014 runs at 44.39 with 19 centuries.

"I wondered what would happen to my cricketing future" - Cheteshwar Pujara on his injury in 2009

Cheteshwar Pujara (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on his knee injury in 2009, Pujara said that he feared for his future but hasn't looked back since then. The veteran cricketer said:

"In 2009, when I suffered that injury on my left knee for the first time, I wondered what would happen to my cricketing future because I had never been injured before that. So, that was very challenging."

He added:

"However, when I suffered it for the second time, in 2011 on my right knee, I was more confident. I knew that I had suffered it earlier too, so I can come out of it. After that, I've never looked back with God's grace, I've never suffered a major injury like that."

Pujara has a formidable record against Australia, averaging 54.09 in 20 Tests, scoring 1893 runs. He's a key player, with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer missing from the line-up.

