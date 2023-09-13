"It felt like Wellalage alone was taking the entire Indian team on a cycle" - Aakash Chopra lauds Dunith Wellalage's spell in Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Dunith Wellalage for single-handedly dismantling India's top order in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka.

Wellalage registered figures of 5/40 in 10 overs as Rohit Sharma and Co. were bowled out for 213 in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. However, his efforts went in vain as the Men in Blue then bowled out the Lankan Lions for 172 to register a 41-run win and book their spot in the title decider.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Dunith Wellalage for running through India's famed batting lineup. He said:

"Wellalage did an amazing job. Who bowls spin like that? It felt like Wellalage alone was taking the entire Indian team on a cycle. He first dismissed Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill against left-arm spin is another story, whether it is Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie or Wellalage."

The former Indian opener highlighted Shubman Gill's travails against left-arm spin. He explained:

"When the ball comes in with the hand and turns after pitching, it causes him (Gill) difficulties, and here he got bowled. It was a good ball, no doubt, but he got out. He was not the only one to get out."

Chopra added that Virat Kohli too hasn't fared much better against bowlers of Wellalage's ilk. He elaborated:

"After that, Virat Kohli, a centurion from the last match, tried to play the ball on the leg-side and he was caught at short midwicket. Even Virat Kohli's numbers against left-arm spin are not very good, whether it is Mitchell Santner, Wellalage, Taijul Islam or Ajaz Patel, everyone has troubled him."

Gill was castled by a sharp-turning delivery from Wellalage for a 25-ball 19. Kohli, who managed just three runs off 12 deliveries, was flummoxed by the ball gripping on the surface, playing the youngster straight down Dasun Shanaka's throat at short midwicket.

"He was playing while standing in his position" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's dismissal against Dunith Wellalage

Rohit Sharma was castled by Dunith Wellalage. [P/C:AP]

Aakash Chopra observed that Rohit Sharma's lack of footwork which led to his dismissal against Dunith Wellalage can be questioned. He stated:

"Then Rohit Sharma, who had scored a fifty and was batting very well, but that ball kept a little low. There was a question about whether the ball kept low or he didn't go forward because he was playing while standing in his position."

While opining that the Indian skipper didn't misjudge the length, the reputed commentator added that KL Rahul and Hardik too fell prey to the left-arm spinner. He said:

"I felt his selection of the ball's length was not that bad but the ball went and hit his stumps. Then KL Rahul, who was actually batting well, was out caught and bowled, and then Hardik also got out."

Wellalage followed up his five-wicket haul with a fighting unbeaten 46-ball 42. However, his all-round performance ended in a losing cause and he will hope to dish out a match-winning contribution in Sri Lanka's final Super Four clash against Pakistan, which will decide the other finalist.

