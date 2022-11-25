"It was great to get some runs, especially at that strike rate": Washington Sundar pleased after a quickfire 37 off 16 in IND-NZ 1st ODI

India's young all-rounder Washington Sundar scored a quickfire 37 off just 16 deliveries in his team's first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. His blazing innings helped the visitors post 306 runs on the board.

Using the small ground to his advantage, Sundar did not try to hit the ball hard but rather used the pace of the delivery to his benefit. He played the upper cut to perfection and followed it up with a smash over mid-wicket and then scooped the next one over fine leg.

India failed to score quickly throughout the innings despite building a couple of good partnerships. Wickets falling at crucial junctures prevented the visitors from upping the ante. Batters like Shubhman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan and then Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson spent the majority of their innings trying to build and rebuild the base of the Indian innings.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Washington Sundar magic with bat.

Washington Sundar magic with bat. https://t.co/NBlnO0iBvD

Iyer tried accelerating towards the end but the defining knock came from the blade of Washington Sundar. He was pleased with the knock and spoke about the hard yards he had put in during the mid-innings interview with the broadcaster.

"All the work that I've put in really worked today. It was great to get some runs, especially at that strike rate. Feel very very happy. There is some program that needs to be done before the bowler starts his run-up," Sundar said.

Washington Sundar's bat did all the talking in the death overs

India were in desperate need of a perfect cameo and Sundar provided just that. What was beautiful to watch was that his innings looked effortless as all his shots were right off the cricket book. He simply focused on getting the timing right even under immense pressure to deliver for India.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#indvsnz #crickettwitter Team India leaves a huge total for the Kiwis to chase 🏏 Team India leaves a huge total for the Kiwis to chase 🏏#indvsnz #crickettwitter https://t.co/nbRpAXqIq4

“I have to let my instincts go through and not really be too programmed even after the bowler's run-up. I just plan my shots, see the ball properly and see my instincts get through."

Washington Sundar added:

It's really important for me to get my timing right with my power as well. It's something I've been working on. I think it's a par score and if we bowl to our potential we should be able to defend it.,” Sundar added.

New Zealand started off cautiously in the run chase but have lost two quick wickets to the bowling of young Umran Malik. They are currently placed at 88/3 after 19.5 overs.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 1st ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates.

Poll : Will India be able to whitewash ODI series against NZ? Yes No 59 votes