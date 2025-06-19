"It has happened to me a lot" - R Ashwin's stunning claim as he bats for Team India spinner to feature in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about the second-spinner conundrum in team selection ahead of the series opener against England. The Men in Blue have the option of unleashing left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, but it would come at the expense of potentially Shardul Thakur, who offers batting depth and balance to the playing XI.

Ashwin has been on the wrong end of such a selection debate in overseas conditions, countless times in his career. Given Ravindra Jadeja's undeniable capability with the bat, he has often been the first-choice and the only spinner in the playing XI. With the conditions often suiting pacers, Team India have been inclined to go pace-heavy, while also including a pace bowling all-rounder.

Across three tours of England in his career, Ashwin managed to make only seven appearances, one of which came separately during the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) Final. In those matches, he picked up 18 wickets at an average of 28.11, while also averaging 23.73 with the bat.

The former spinner opined that Kuldeep Yadav may have to sit out like he had to at times, since preference would be given to Shardul Thakur's ability as a fourth seamer and handy batting.

"Especially with the brand of cricket England are playing, and the way things are stacking up with the wicket conditions. England were batting beautifully in India, the way Kuldeep bowled, India won the series because of that. I again think Kuldeep has a massive role to play. It might happen that the batters score against him in one Test, but that does not mean he cannot win you a Test match there. I really think he might be a realy good attacking option, but I fear he may miss out," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"It has happened to me a lot. When you play two spinners, Kuldeep has to play at No.8, and when he plays at No.8 without Shardul Thakur in the side, there could be a case where we are 190-6 and we get bowled out for 210. You have to have the resources to stretch the total to 250 from 190-6. I genuinely think Kuldeep might not be in the first Test, but I am keeping him in mind for the rest of the series as an attacking option, he is absolutely important," he added.

Ashwin was up against Shardul Thakur in a selection battle ahead of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval. The spinner was snubbed from the playing XI, a well-documented decision, especially after Australia spinner Nathan Lyon bagged four wickets in the second innings.

Shardul Thakur, on the other hand, has an impressive record in England, with both bat and ball. The all-rounder has scored 173 runs in four Tests in the country, including twin match-winning fifties at The Oval in 2021. On top of that, he has consistently bowled over ten overs in an innings, allowing the frontline bowlers to rest, and bagged 10 wickets at an average of 37.10, in the process.

"They will start sweeping, reverse sweeping, and taking you on straightaway" - R Ashwin on England's approach against spinners

Bazball faced a major test against spin when they toured India in early 2024. Although they lost the series 1-4, they were able to unsettle the spinners at times. Leading wicket-taker R Ashwin finished with an economy of 4.12, which paints a story.

The former spinner remarked that the England batters would not hesitate to take on the spinner and unsettle him as fast as possible to take him out of the attack altogether.

"If you go in with a defensive spin bowling option, I don't think this England batting line up will allow you to bowl him much. If you see Crawley or Duckett, or the others, they will start sweeping, reverse sweeping, and taking you on straightaway. Their intention would be to score atleast five, six runs per over against the spinner," Ashwin opined.

The first Test between India and England is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 20, at Headingley, Leeds.

