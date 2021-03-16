"It was hurtful"- Ravichandran Ashwin on Australian media writing off India after the defeat in Adelaide

Ravichandran Ashwin recently revealed that talks of India suffering a 4-0 whitewash against Australia were hurtful after the visitors lost the first Test in Adelaide.

Team India were bowled out for 36 in the second innings of the opening Test, their lowest-ever score in Test history.

Australian media and many experts had written off India's chances of a comeback, especially after Virat Kohli's departure after the first Test. However, in a triumph for the ages, India earned a historic series win by a 2-1 margin.

In a chat with India Today, Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about how the team was hurt with negative talks in the media. However, the 34-year-old added that the visitors were quietly confident among themselves.

"It was hurtful to a point, and I think that hurt was channelised beautifully by the team, both internally and externally. That's what came out. We have been quietly confident, and maybe people didn't take notice of it. And it's about time we perform and make people understand who we have been over the years," Ashwin said.

The spinner added further in this regard:

"What was very interesting was the number of people that were talking about how that particular departure of Virat Kohli from that team environment would completely collapse the team. They were talking about Virat leaving, and hence this team 'has no chance, 4-0 whitewash' etc, etc. A lot of things were being spoken about. I read a few of them after the Melbourne victory because I saved it up and not give too much thought to negativity."

To relive the thrills. A series that will never be forgotten. @SonySportsIndia @FoxCricket. Wonderfully put together by the young team at Sony. This little clip is in my library pic.twitter.com/YacGi67KOq — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 26, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin's dream run over the last few months

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin had revealed that going into the Australia series, he was unsure about whether he would even make the playing XI for the first Test.

However, since starting that Test, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner has been on a dream run over the last few months.

In Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 12 wickets in three matches at an average of 28.83. His batting credentials also came to India's rescue as he shared an odds-defying partnership with Hanuma Vihari for 259 balls on the final day of the third Test.

Against England at home, Ashwin won Man of the Series, the eighth of his career. The off-spinner claimed 32 wickets at an average of 14.7 in four matches.

Ashwin also showed his batting prowess, finishing the series with an average of 31, which included a second-innings hundred in Chennai on a challenging track.

Ashwin has won his 8th Man of the series award. Only two cricketers have won more. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/0vYcd4k6TI — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) March 6, 2021