"It is what it is, I choose to keep moving forward"- Sanju Samson after being ignored for ODI series against Australia

The selectors have once again overlooked Sanju Samson for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. Several pundits and fans were puzzled to see him miss out on the series.

There were vacant spots in the side for the first two ODIs as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav are rested for the series. However, selectors gave the nod to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma ahead of Samson, who has a decent record in ODIs.

Sanju Samson reacted to the snubbing on Tuesday through a post on his official Instagram handle. He shared a photo of himself from an ODI game in the recent past and wrote:

"It is what it is !! I choose to keep moving forward."

It is a tough phase for Sanju Samson: Saba Karim

Former Indian player and selector Saba Karim recently empathized with Sanju Samson's tough luck with regard to his selection in Indian ODI squads.

He termed it as a tough phase for Samson and reasoned that he is third in the pecking order of wicket-keepers, behind KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Saba Karim said:

"It is a tough phase for Sanju Samson, let us admit that first, because now it seems in the pecking order you have KL Rahul, then you have Ishan Kishan, and then comes Samson. It's also the way he looks at his future in international cricket. Does he look at himself as a wicketkeeper-batter or does he think of himself as a batter? The kind of potential he has, everybody knows he is so gifted."

He added:

"At times, there has been some kind of question mark over his consistency. Having said that, I do believe that he hasn't got a long rope from the selectors due to different circumstances. In terms of his batting, he has to continue with this similar kind of intensity, be more consistent, but I think impactful is more important. That's what we require from Samson going forward."

Do you feel Samson should have been included in the Indian squad for the Australia series? Let us know in the comments section.