"It has just disappointed me that Jadeja came ahead of Shreyas Iyer" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Team India's batting order for 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticized the strategy of sending left-handed batter Ravindra Jadeja over Shreyas Iyer across both innings of the ongoing third Border-Gavaskar series Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Jadeja came into bat at No.5 in both innings to nullify the threat of Matthew Kuhnemann. The left-arm spinner was on song across both innings, claiming six wickets, which included his maiden Test five-wicket haul. Team India's ploy to send Jadeja over Iyer in the batting unit did not pay dividends as the all-rounder only scored a combined tally of 11 runs and was dismissed by Nathan Lyon on both occasions.

Failing to understand why a 'proper' batter like Iyer has to come in after Jadeja, Manjrekar told Star Sports following the end of Day 2 in Indore:

"It has just disappointed me in the last and this innings as well that Jadeja came ahead of Shreyas Iyer. You can't be doing that for left-right combination. You've got a proper batter...even if he is a right hander."

Manjrekar continued:

"And Jadeja coming in as a left-hander...I can understand when you have 2-3 left-arm spinners like Bangladesh used to have in the past. Here you have two quality off-spinners bowling. It did not make any sense to me. Iyer has a great feel for spinners so you want him ahead in the line-up. And he has shown his class."

Iyer scored a brisk counter-attacking 26 while batting at No.6. He was dismissed for a duck while batting in the same position during the first innings. Team India's batting unit did not click as a whole, as they were bowled out for 163 in their second innings, giving Australia a target of 76 runs to get back into the series.

"They realised Iyer is so good against spin" - Sanjay Manjrekar

The right-handed batter took over 10 balls to get off the mark, but once he did, he wreaked havoc against the spinners. He notched two sixes and three fours in quick succession, forcing skipper Steve Smith to bring back Mitchell Starc into the attack, a move that brought rewards right away.

The left-arm pacer, coming around the wicket, claimed the wicket of Iyer off just his second ball while Usman Khawaja took a splendid catch.

Praising Smith's move to remove a spinner from the attack after Iyer's charge, Manjrekar said:

"Great captaincy too from Australia's Steve Smith in the way he got Starc into the attack. They realised Iyer is so good against spin, let's try him against pace."

Australia are on the cusp of bouncing back in the series as they are only 76 runs away from a famous win in Indore.

