"It is not just my dream, so many people have dreamt about me going on and playing for India" - KS Bharat 

Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat became the latest player to represent Team India in Tests after receiving his maiden cap ahead of the first game against Australia in Nagpur. The Andhra-born player was a long-standing backup to Rishabh Pant, who is currently sidelined after being involved in a car accident in December last year.

Bharat made a brief cameo as a substitute player in the home series against New Zealand in late 2021. He eventually replaced senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha as the second-choice option in the squad in the longest format.

Bharat had to wait for his opportunity with Pant being a top performer but has played a role on the sidelines to perfection during this time frame.

Expressing his gratitude to the people who have helped him along over the course of the long journey, Bharat said in a video released by the BCCI:

"It is a very proud moment, lot of emotions. It is not just my dream, so many people have dreamt about me going on and playing for India and doing well."

Bharat continued:

"So much hard work and so much support behind me over the years, right from my teammates, to my family, my wife, parents , friends, and coaches, without them, it would not have been quite possible. I think a lot of credit goes to them for putting in all they had behind me and making me reach where I am today."

The wicketkeeper has been a constant presence on the domestic circuit, having played 79 first-class matches since making his debut in 2012. He has also marked his presence in the India A side for quite a while and has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

"Rahul sir never really tried to change what I am made of" - KS Bharat

Like several of the newcomers in the Indian team, KS Bharat finds himself reunited with head coach Rahul Dravid after working with him in the India A side. The former skipper was in charge of the U-19 team and also assumed responsibility for the A side as well.

Noting that Dravid kept things simple and did not ask him to divert too much from his true self, Bharat said:

"Rahul sir never really tried to change what I am made of. He always insisted to be 'the player you are, you are absolutely fine'. One instance where he told us that it is an opportunity for us to know where we stand. Not in terms of pointing fingers at anyone, but to see where you can step out and challenge yourself."

The debutant was involved in the scheme of things right away after being consulted for an lbw decision against Usman Khawaja. To his credit, his input to the skipper worked as the Aussie opening batter was dismissed for just one to give India a strong start in Nagpur.

