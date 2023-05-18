"It just keeps coming back and niggling at him" - James Anderson 'gutted' for Jofra Archer following latest injury setback

Veteran England seamer James Anderson sympathized with Jofra Archer following another injury setback. While the 40-year-old also shared the sentiment for Olly Stone, he observed how Archer has struggled with his elbow for years now.

Archer and Stone have missed out on the 15-man squad for the one-off Test against Ireland. While the former's long-standing elbow injury surfaced, Stone sustained a hamstring injury during a County Championship division one game, but is likely to be available from the second Ashes Test.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Anderson reflected that the 28-year-old has worked quite hard on returning to fitness and hopes it's not severe. Hence, the 40-year-old hinted that Archer might have to give up one format or the other.

"I'm gutted for both of those guys, Jofra in particular because he's had a tough few years with that elbow. It just keeps coming back and niggling at him, so I'm absolutely gutted for him. I know how hard he has worked to try to get back fit and I hope it's not too bad and he can get back as soon as possible."

He added:

"When you see someone struggle with the same sort of injuries, I think it's only sensible to try to manage your workload and whether that's playing one format or two then that's probably a sensible thing to do."

The Barbadian played his first international game since March 2021 earlier this year durijg the South Africa tour. The Mumbai Indians pacer also went to Belgium amid his IPL 2023 stint for a minor procedure on his elbow and returned home after playing five games.

"We know what the important series is this year" - James Anderson

James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Lancashire bowler suggested that he is ready to miss the one-off Test against Ireland to keep himself fit for the Ashes, starting on June 16th. He added:

"I'll be trying to get fit for the Ireland Test, but whether I play in that is another question. We know what the important series is this year. No disrespect to Ireland, we want to have as many players as possible fit for that first Ashes Test, so hopefully I will be."

Anderson has taken 112 scalps in 35 Tests against Australia at 33.76 with five fifers.

