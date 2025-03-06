“It is just nonsense” - Former cricketer blasts ICC scheduling after SA vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former England cricketer David Lloyd slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the scheduling of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai. While the other participating teams have played around Pakistan, India, thanks to their refusal to travel to Pakistan, have played all their games in Dubai.

Ad

It led to an uncomfortable situation leading up to the semifinal, where South Africa and Australia had to shuttle between Pakistan and Dubai with the outcome of the final Group A clash between India and New Zealand determining the semifinal venues and dates for both teams.

Talking about the scheduling fiasco in a video posted by a fan on Twitter, Lloyd said (via Hindustan Times):

"It’s really embarrassing that this is one of the highest, most important events in world cricket, and the arrangements of playing are farcical. It’s laughable, that you have to do that. I mean, words fail me. It is just nonsense. I really don’t know how else to describe it, this is a world event. You have teams who go from here to there, you might play here, you might not, you might have to go back."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"I’m quite a humorous guy and I think that’s quite funny actually, but it’s not so funny if I’m one of the players."

The hybrid model was agreed on months before the Champions Trophy, with India playing all their matches in Dubai. The Men in Blue defeated Australia in the semifinal by four wickets in the fourth game at the venue, while the Aussies played only their first outing in Dubai in the tournament.

Ad

India will play New Zealand for all the marbles in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Expand Tweet

Ad

Team India and New Zealand will square off in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Unlike Australia, the Kiwis have the benefit of playing a game in Dubai against India under their belt.

Despite suffering a 44-run loss against the Men in Blue, Mitchell Santner's Men will enter the game full of confidence after their thumping 50-run win over South Africa in the semifinal at Lahore.

The two teams met in the final of the 2000 Champions Trophy final, where New Zealand stunned India to win their lone Champions Trophy title. Meanwhile, India will win a record third Champions Trophy title with a victory in the upcoming summit clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback