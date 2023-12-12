"It was like deja vu" - Ravichandran Ashwin recalls heroic partnership with Shreyas Iyer after NZ's win over Bangladesh in 2nd Test

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed New Zealand cricketers Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner for an incredible partnership under pressure against Bangladesh in the second Test in Dhaka.

Chasing 137 to win on a turning pitch, Phillips and Santner got together when the visitors were reeling at 69/6. However, the duo ensured that they got the remaining runs without losing any more wickets and also avoided a 2-0 whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about a sensational partnership that he had with Shreyas Iyer last year when India pulled off a win from a similar situation against the same opposition on the same ground (5:30):

"Just like this, we had a game against Bangladesh in the previous WTC. It was like deja vu, we had to chase 140 and we were 70/6 or 70/7 just like them (New Zealand). Phillips had the confidence from the first innings and his partnership with Mitchell Santner took New Zealand to victory."

Glenn Phillips is an asset for New Zealand: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin also praised the Blackcaps for showing faith in Glen Phillips as their off-spinning all-rounder in the Tests against Bangladesh. He shed light on how well New Zealand read away conditions and how prepared they are to field horses for courses.

On this, he stated (5:50):

"New Zealand will now go back home, thinking their mission has been accomplished, as they have conquered the subcontinent by spirit. Phillips is an asset to this team as he gives them options with his off-spin too. As much as they love their Boults and Wagners back in New Zealand, they are willing to make changes in the subcontinent. They will feel Phillips and Rachin Ravindra are big plusses in these conditions when they come back."

The Kiwis missed out on making it to the previous World Test Championship final and these 12 points in Dhaka could prove to be vital 18 months down the line.