"It'll be with me forever" - Todd Murphy on claiming Virat Kohli's wicket on day two of Nagpur Test

Australia's debutant Todd Murphy conceded that Virat Kohli's wicket was his highlight of day two of the first Test in Nagpur, among his other four wickets, as he joined an elite group to take a fifer on debut. The 22-year-old stated that he has watched Kohli for quite a long time and that it will stay with him forever.

The Victorian was Australia's best bowler on a tough day two as he claimed figures of 36-9-82-5 to keep the visitors in the contest. Murphy, whose maiden international scalp was KL Rahul on day one, dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli, and KS Bharat. However, he was fortunate to get Kohli's scalp as he edged one down the leg side, with Alex Carey taking a brilliant catch.

When asked which wicket was his favorite, the youngster stated that Kohli's wicket stood out and that all he hoped for was one wicket on debut. However, he was delighted to have claimed a fifer.

The 22-year-old told the host broadcaster:

"The one that got Virat out. It wasn't my best ball of the day. It was a dream come true moment for me to get Virat Kohli's wicket. I watched him for so long. He is a hero for so many guys, it'll be with me forever. Coming into the game, I was sort of hoping to get one wicket at least. To finish the day with five on debut is a special day. It's been a pretty surreal week, it's all happened quite fast."

Kohli, who hasn't been at his best in Test cricket, hit two elegant boundaries off Australia's two spinners before perishing for 12. Despite Murphy's five-wicket haul, India edged ahead with a 144-run lead with an unbroken 81-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

"I looked at Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar" - Todd Murphy

Todd Murphy revealed that his significant concentration was on keeping his body language good and took inspiration from India's spin trio's success in the conditions. He stated:

"I try to make sure that my body language is quite good and I believe in myself. The message I got from a lot of guys was don't change anything that I've been doing in state cricket. I looked at Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar, they were so consistent with what they were doing. They didn't go searching for too much. That was something I was looking at - putting enough balls in that area to ask questions for long enough."

Australia have an uphill task for the rest of the Test and will have to bat big in the third innings.

