Australian coach Justin Langer has spoken about his interaction with opener David Warner after the latter sustained a groin injury during the 2nd ODI between India and Australia in Sydney.

David Warner was seen limping off the field and then being taken for further medical assistance when the game was still on.

David Warner is off the field after landing awkwardly in this fielding effort.



His scans have apparently come out less than encouraging, thus ruling him out of the 3rd ODI and the ensuing T20 series. The injury also throws doubt on his chances for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar trophy which starts on 17 December.

"He's strained his abductor in his groins and they tell me it's a very painful injury," Langer told SEN's Sportsday WA on Monday night.

"It looked like he got shot by a gun. He was in incredible pain in the changerooms after. We've just arrived in Canberra, so we won't see him again for probably five or six days until we get back to Sydney," he added.

Langer says David Warner will do everything possible to regain fitness

David Warner played a crucial part in his team's success against the Men in Blue in the first two ODIs by scoring back-to-back fifties. Langer said that although Warner's absence is a big loss, he isn't overly concerned about the injury and is trusting Warner to regain fitness as soon as possible.

"I'm not holding my breath that he'll be ready for the first Test match, but with that said he's the sort of elite professional who will be doing literally everything possible to be ready for it. We'll see what happens, but he's going to be a loss that's for sure," Langer said.

David Warner's absence will come as a slight relief to Virat Kohli's men who have already lost the ODI series 2-0.

In 9 T20I innings against them, he has scored 2 fifties at a strike rate of over 142. The former Australian vice-captain has also crossed the century mark four times against the Indians in Test cricket. These include his twin hundreds at the Adelaide Oval and a quickfire 101 at the SCG in the 2014-2015 series.

All-rounder and top-order batsman D'Arcy Short has been included in the T20I squad as a replacement. Incumbent number four Marnus Labuschagne has also shown his eagerness to take up the opener's role in David Warner's absence.

The hosts will engage India in a dead rubber ODI on 2nd December to conclude the ODI series.