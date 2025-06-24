"It makes your 100 look even better" - Former England captain's subtle dig at KL Rahul during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former England captain Michael Atherton took a dig at Team India opener KL Rahul's remarks on the Headingley pitch for the ongoing first Test. After the end of play on Day 4, the 33-year-old called the surface tricky to bat on despite scoring a brilliant century in India's second innings.

Rahul followed up on his valuable 42 in the first innings with a 247-ball 137 in the second, helping India set England a target of 371. He joined Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant as the four centurions for India in the Leeds Test.

Yet, when asked about the pitch ahead of the start of play on Day 5, Atherton dismissed Rahul's comments, calling it an excellent batting wicket.

He told Sky Sports (via TOI):

"Well, the truth is, when you've scored 100, like KL Rahul, you like to big up how difficult the conditions are, because it makes your 100 and your batting look even better. There was a little bit of inconsistent bounce, particularly from the Kirkstall Lane end, so running down the hill, there's a little bit of uneven bounce at the far end, but it isn't bad."

Atherton continued:

"For a fifth day pitch, you'd take that any day, and as I say, all the recent history suggests here that the pitch doesn't deteriorate that much. It's a good place to chase on, a good place to bat last on, very, very fast outfield, because of the dry summer that we've had in these parts, so there are a lot of things there in England's favor."

While India scored 471 and 364 in their two innings, England also enjoyed batting on the Leeds surface, posting a massive 465 in their first innings. Ollie Pope scored a classy 137-ball 106, while Harry Brook fell agonizingly short of three figures with 99 off 112 deliveries.

"It's like a subcontinent wicket on day five" - KL Rahul on the Leeds's pitch

KL Rahul felt the Headingley wicket for the first England Test was becoming similar to a dry Day 5 subcontinent pitch after the fourth day's play. Yet, the venue has been renowned for its nature of becoming better for batting as the Test progresses, evidenced by the last matches being won by the team winning the toss and bowling first.

In his interview with Jio Star after the fourth day, Rahul said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I think the first two days, being as hot as it was, the pitch has taken a bit of beating. The crack seems like it's opening up. There's a bit of rough there, and the wicket is really dry. Mostly, it's like a subcontinent wicket on day five. [The] day five wicket won't be as easy."

Unfortunately for India, the England openers have been untroubled thus far in their chase of 371 in the first session on Day 5. The hosts have raced to 96/0 in 24 overs, requiring another 275 runs for victory.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

