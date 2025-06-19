"It might have someone's imprint" - Aakash Chopra on whether Shubman Gill will captain like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Shubman Gill's captaincy in the upcoming Test series against England might have a few imprints of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, he noted that the new Indian Test skipper will have to chart his own course.

India will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series, with the first game starting in Leeds on Friday, June 20. While Gill will lead the visitors for the first time in Tests, Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that Gill's captaincy style might have certain attributes of both Rohit and Kohli.

"Shubman Gill - what kind of captain will he be? Will it be like Rohit Sharma or will it be Virat Kohli? What sort of captaincy can you expect? I feel he will have to write a different story. He will have to find a new template," Chopra said (1:05).

"It might have someone's imprint because they inspire you. When you stay and play with someone and grow in someone's shadow, you learn from them. You imbibe the good things from them, that your leadership style will be inspired by some things, and you will do the other things differently," he added.

Aakash Chopra wondered whether Shubman Gill will be as aggressive as Virat Kohli and play five bowlers, or as chilled and accommodating as Rohit Sharma. He noted that the first Test match will give everyone glimpses of that.

"Create a pack of wolves" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from Shubman Gill as captain in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Shubman Gill will be one of India's youngest Test captains.

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged Shubman Gill to create a hunting army as captain.

"What is my thought process? Create a pack of wolves. You have many young players with you now. Of course, one or two seniors will be seen, in which Jasprit Bumrah looks like a towering figure. KL Rahul is there, but he is that kind of a character who will keep his arms around your shoulder and become a friend's friend. It seems like he is the most accommodating guy," he said (2:15).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Gill should form a leadership group that makes collective decisions.

"Assemble a new leadership gang, which should have Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jasprit Bumrah, and you bring them together. The one-for-all and all-for-one philosophy should start traveling among everyone. If he does that, I think he will create a phenomenal legacy," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Leeds Test will tell whether Shubman Gill is a defensive or aggressive captain. He added that the playing XI and the decision at the toss, assuming Gill calls correctly, will give an inkling about the new captain's thought process.

