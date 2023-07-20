"It has a nice ring to it - getting my 600th at the James Anderson end" - Stuart Broad on historic achievement

England fast bowler Stuart Broad picked up his 600th Test wicket during the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday, July 19. The lanky pacer reached the landmark when he dismissed Aussie batter Travis Head in the first innings.

Broad became only the fifth bowler in the format with 600 or more wickets, along with Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (688), and Anil Kumble (619).

Broad stated that picking up his 600th wicket in red-ball cricket at the James Anderson End was a special feeling. Speaking to Sky Cricket at the end of Day 1, the senior fast bowler said:

"There were a few hugs and handshakes, certainly from staff who have been in the changing room longer than me. It has a nice ring to it - getting my 600th [wicket] at the James Anderson End."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#StuartBroad #JamesAnderson #PacePower #600Wickets #CricketGreats pic.twitter.com/Fi7cKtafon Stuart Broad and James Anderson have etched their names in cricket history as the only pacers to feature in the illustrious 600 wickets club!

Stuart Broad and James Anderson have been ardent servants of English cricket for a very long time. They have achieved many successes together, taking England to newer heights.

Broad also surpassed Ian Botham’s haul of 148 against Australia, setting a new England record with 149 dismissals.

"I love the grit and competitiveness of it" - Stuart Broad on playing Test cricket

Stuart Broad's Test career is a testimony to hard work, grit, and determination to succeed at the highest level. The Nottingham-born cricketer asserted that he never saw simply playing Test cricket as an achievement but wanted to win big series and make memories.

"I love Test cricket, I am addicted to it. I love the grit and competitiveness of it. It feels great to be on a list with legends of the game," Broad stated.

"I never felt like getting my Test cap was the dream," he added. "I wanted to make memories in it, win big series and experience a lot. That was my mindset. I never felt like playing Test cricket was an achievement. I feel very lucky to have played with some great players in some great teams."

Broad still has plenty of work to do as England trail the five-match Ashes series by 1-2. The hosts will look to level terms in the series by winning the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester.