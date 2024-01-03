"It points out what your priorities are" - Salman Butt on Shaheen Afridi being rested for AUS vs PAK 3rd Test

Pakistan's pace spearhead, Shaheen Afridi, has been rested from the ongoing third and final Test of the Test series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt expressed his displeasure over the move, suggesting that the fast bowler should have prioritised Test cricket.

Butt reckoned that Shaheen could have instead opted for rest in the team's upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former opener said:

"Shaheen Afridi's exclusion is debatable because it points out what your priorities are. Pakistan play five T20Is against New Zealand. Yes, he is the captain for the series, but that does not mean that he plays every game. You can have a stand-in captain and play with a different set of bowlers."

"He should have played here, given that it is a World Test Championship match," he continued. "He might have thought that since it is tough to win in Australia, he should rather play in the T20I series and try to win there. The Pakistani players only look for face-saving wins.

"Yes, Shaheen Afridi deserves rest, but has he ever opted for rest in a T20I or an ODI game? If he has to rest, why not rest from the upcoming T20Is? He could have taken a break from the first two or three matches."

It is worth mentioning that the five-match series against New Zealand will mark the beginning of Shaheen Afridi's tenure as Pakistan's new T20I captain. He was appointed the skipper after Babar Azam relinquished leadership duties after Pakistan's dismal ODI World Cup campaign.

"Even if you win two or three T20 World Cups, it doesn't matter" - Salman Butt urges Pakistan to focus more on red-ball cricket

Salman Butt also emphasised the importance of Test cricket in the same YouTube video. He claimed that winning a big series in the purest format of the game holds more importance than a T20 World Cup triumph.

Butt argued that Pakistan don't need to play more white-ball cricket for monetary gains, as they already have a successful tournament in the form of the Pakistan Super League.

"You cannot relate the three formats of the game to each other," he continued. "Even if you win two or three T20 World Cups, it doesn't matter. On the other hand, if you win something in Test cricket, it makes a big difference. A few will argue that Pakistan want to play more white-ball cricket because of the cash flow.

"However, if you see the distribution of the ICC's revenues, we are in the top five teams. So, that is also not a concern. We also have the PSL, which is a successful league."

Australia have already wrapped up the three-match Test series by winning the first two Tests. The visitors will look to salvage some pride by finishing with a consolation win in Sydney.

