“It has been very positive” - Rohit Sharma shares update on Hardik Pandya’s progress as all-rounder recovers from injury

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has said that all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s progress at the National Cricket Academy has been “very positive” as he recovers from an injury sustained during the 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh.

Pandya has been out of action since injuring his ankle while trying to stop a ball in the follow-through during India’s game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. According to reports, he's unlikely to be available before India’s last league game against the Netherlands on November 12 in Bengaluru.

At a pre-match press conference ahead of the India-Sri Lanka clash at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday, Rohit shared an update on Pandya and said:

"It has been very positive. I cannot call it a rehab, but whatever procedure had to be followed after the injury, by him and the NCA (staff), a lot of positive things have happened there.”

Confirming that Pandya will miss the 2023 World Cup game against Sri Lanka on Thursday, November 2, the Indian captain added:

"He is not available for the game. It is such an injury that we are tracking it daily, in terms of how much he has recovered, how much he has bowled or batted.

"We will take a call on him on a day-to-day basis. But the way he has been progressing, hopefully he will be able to come back very soon.”

Expand Tweet

Pandya claimed one wicket against Australia and two wickets apiece against Afghanistan and Pakistan before getting injured against Bangladesh and limping off the field.

“All sorts of combinations are possible” - Rohit on possibility of playing three spinners

India’s bowling attack has done a fabulous job despite the absence of all-rounder Pandya.

Seasoned Mohammed Shami has claimed nine wickets in two games. However, asked if India are pondering playing three spinners, Rohit said that they are open to changing the team combination if the situation demands.

"All sorts of combinations are possible. You can still play with three spinners and two seamers if need be. In this World Cup, you have seen spinners actually are the ones who are stopping that run-flow in the middle overs.

"I am keeping my options open, whether we have Hardik (Pandya) or not, at this point in time to play three spinners or not,” the captain said.

He added that none of the bowlers will be rested, as they're in great rhythm and do not want a break.

"As far as resting for the bowlers is concerned, I think they are in great rhythm at this point in time. They don't want to rest. (Their) body is fine. This is the feedback that I have got from all the bowlers. So, they are happy to play games,” Rohit said.

Expand Tweet

A win over Sri Lanka on Thursday will confirm Team India’s berth in the 2023 World Cup semifinals.