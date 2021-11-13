"It is a very quick and panicked reaction from Indian selectors" - Saba Karim slams selectors for picking too many openers for the NZ series

Former Indian player Saba Karim was critical of the selectors' decision to opt for too many openers in the T20 squad for the upcoming 3-match series against New Zealand. Karim felt that the decision was a panicked reaction from the selectors as India failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The squad does have many opening options, including Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who are all successful openers for their respective franchises in the IPL.

Team India already has an in-form and consistent opening pair in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. The experienced duo are likely to open in all three games, so Saba Karim questioned team selection. Speaking about the Indian squad selection on the Khelneeti podcast, Saba Karim said:

"It is a very quick and panicked reaction from Indian selectors looking at the team's composition. Too many openers - Rahul, Kishan, V.Iyer, Gaikwad, Rohit. Where will all these top-order players play? Ruturaj Gaikwad performed well in the IPL while opening the batting for CSK."

Karim added:

"You have also opened the batting with Ishan Kishan in World Cup. Where will Venkatesh Iyer fit in the playing XI. Or else you start grooming these players at different positions. You need to discuss clearly with the players and tell them their role specifically."

There was a need for players in the middle-order and finishing department in the absence of players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja. However, selectors opted to go with successful top-order players from the IPL. It will be interesting to see how these players adapt to their new roles in the upcoming series.

Rahul Dravid will look to utilize the best available resources for maximum use: Saba Karim

Saba Karim is confident that new head coach Rahul Dravid will make the best use of the available resources to produce positive results during his tenure. He also believes that the players will perform to their potential under Dravid because of his backing and trust factors. Karim gave his opinion on Rahul Dravid's style of coaching and said:

"Rahul Dravid is not only a forward-thinking person but his philosophy of coaching also follows this principle. He would like to inculcate all the good things happening in International cricket into these cricketers. He will look to utilize the best available resources to maximum use. He is open-minded and believes in communication. This trust factor will benefit players and they will want to give more and perform above their potential."

The 3-match T20I series against New Zealand will be the first official assignment for Rahul Dravid after he was appointed head coach. It is also Rohit Sharma's first series as a full-time Indian skipper. It will be interesting to see how the duo works together and takes the Indian team forward in the shortest format.

