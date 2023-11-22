"It is not a reflection of all Indians" - Salman Butt on Australian players facing social media abuse after 2023 World Cup win

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently pointed out how a section of Indian fans abused Australian players and their families after their six-wicket win over India in the 2023 World Cup final.

Butt asserted that if some fans have resorted to social media abuse after their team's defeat, it doesn't mean that all Indians have the same mindset. The former cricketer further highlighted that several Indian supporters have lauded Australia for playing better cricket in the final in Ahmedabad.

"If some fans are harassing Australian players and their families on social media, it is not a reflection of all Indians," Salman Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. "It is a reflection of a few people who think differently and poorly. This should not be happening. You should applaud the winning team, which I'm sure most Indian fans have done."

The families of Travis Head, who scored 137 in the final, and Glenn Maxwell were subjected to social media abuse following India's defeat.

Australia chased down the 241-run target with six wickets in hand in the final to win their sixth ODI World Cup.

"They have started their preparations right after the ODI World Cup" - Salman Butt on India's T20I squad for Australia series

Suryakumar Yadav will lead a young Indian team in the upcoming five-match home T20I series against Australia, starting on Thursday, November 23.

Salman Butt lauded Indian selectors for handing consistent opportunities to the youngsters. Suggesting that the Men in Blue have already commenced their preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup, he added:

"India are testing their bench strength in this series. They have started their preparations right after the ODI World Cup. You can clearly see their intent to have a backup for every player on the road to the T20 World Cup, which makes a lot of sense."

The first T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.