"It is his return that offers the most optimism" - Michael Atherton on Mark Wood's inclusion in playing XI for 3rd Ashes Test 

Former England captain Michael Atherton is expecting a lot from returning speedster Mark Wood, on the back of his solid recent record against Australia.

The right-arm pacer was one of the few positives for England in their 4-0 drubbing in the previous Ashes series. He took 17 wickets in four matches, including a brilliant spell of 6-37 in the series finale in Hobart.

Wood passed a fitness test after recovering from an elbow injury to make it to the playing XI at the expense of James Anderson. Josh Tongue also makes way for the returning Chris Woakes in a reshaped attack for the upcoming third Test. Wood will offer a lot of variety to the pace attack which also features Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson.

Naming Wood's inclusion as the most significant one among England's three changes for the third Test, Atherton wrote in his column for The Times:

"Wood will be significantly quicker than anyone else in the series so far and he enjoyed success last winter against some of Australia’s key batsmen. It is his return that offers the most optimism."

England announced their playing XI on the eve of the Test as usual. With Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali making their way in, the likes of James Anderson, Josh Tongue, and Ollie Pope missed out. Anderson's exclusion was on the cards as he was far from his best in the opening set of matches.

Backing James Anderson to return to the playing XI in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, Atherton added:

"The absence of James Anderson reflects on the schedule but also the Lancastrian’s inability thus far to make any dents in Australia’s line-up. He will surely return at Old Trafford."

Anderson only claimed three wickets across four innings in the 2023 Ashes so far. The veteran seamer has struggled for rhythm after having only recently recovered from a niggle that he sustained while playing in the County Championship during the buildup to the Ashes.

"He is often the type to respond strongly when he feels that he has a point to prove" - Michael Atherton

During the rescheduled fifth Test against India, Jonny Bairstow was struggling against the Indian pacers at the start of the innings, but the woes disappeared once he was involved in a slight altercation with Virat Kohli.

The wicketkeeper-batter went on to win the match for his team with twin hundreds to level the series and was adjudged the Player of the Match as well.

Sharing his observation that Bairstow's best version is unleashed when the spotlight is on him, Atherton wrote:

"The cold handshake between Bairstow and the Australia players at the conclusion of the Lord’s game was telling and he is often the type to respond strongly when he feels that he has a point to prove or that the focus is on him."

With Ollie Pope ruled out of the series due to a dislocated shoulder, England's reshuffled batting order will witness Harry Brook at No.3.

As a result, Bairstow will return to No.5, a position where he wreaked havoc in the previous World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Atherton added in this regard:

"The reshuffle means a return to No 5 for Bairstow, which is where he batted so brilliantly last summer and where he will once again have a chance to shape events more obviously than from No 7."

The third Ashes Test is scheduled to commence from Thursday, July 6, onwards at Headingley, Leeds. Australia currently have a 2-0 lead in the series with three games left to play.

