“It’s not Afghani boy it’s one young Indian boy” – Mujeeb Ur Rahman on viral video after Afghanistan's win over England in 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman made a young fan's dream come true by meeting him after their win over England in the 2023 World Cup game in Delhi on Sunday.

The video went viral and probably many thought it was a fan from Afghanistan. However, Mujeeb took to X to post pictures and a video of himself with the fan and claimed that the young boy was an Indian.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was quite moved to see the love and support that he and the other Afghan players received from the Indian crowd. He penned an emotional note, thanking each and every spectator who had come to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to support them.

In the video, the boy was seen in tears while speaking to Mujeeb and also received a chocolate from the Afghanistan players. Here's what Mujeeb wrote in the post:

"It’s not afghani boy it’s one young Indian boy, so happy for ur win. It was absolute pleasure meeting this little guy from India Delhi last night (Cricket is not just a game it's an emotion)💙Big thank you to all our amazing fans for coming down and supporting us last night the love and support is overwhelming. We are grateful for your continuous support and we can't wait for you to keep supporting us in the future❤🙌 thanks for love Delhi."

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's all-round show sank England

Mujeeb Ur Rahman did the damage with both bat and ball and rightly ended up winning the Player of the Match. His 28 off just 16 balls was crucial in the Afghans reaching to 285 from 190/6 at one stage.

His figures of 3/51 included the match-defining spell where he dismissed both Harry Brook and Chris Woakes after already sending back star batter Joe Root. Afghanistan will challenge New Zealand if their spinners find grip in Chennai on Wednesday.