"It's almost impossible to play Jadeja on such pitches" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravindra Jadeja's spell in IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Ravindra Jadeja for bowling a penetrative spell in the World Cup 2023 clash between India and Australia.

Jadeja registered figures of 3/28 in 10 overs as the Men in Blue bowled out the Aussies for 199 in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. The hosts then overhauled the target with six wickets and 52 deliveries to spare to begin their campaign on a winning note.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the Indian spinners' performance in their tournament opener. He pointed out that Jadeja was virtually unplayable on the spin-friendly Chepauk track, saying:

"Firstly India decided to play three spinners and Ravindra Jadeja is Sir Jadeja in these conditions. You cannot play him because he is extremely quick through the air, bowls flat, and some balls turn after pitching while the others go straight."

The former Indian opener added:

"You can neither step out against him nor play the sweep, so what shot will you play? It's almost impossible to play Jadeja on such pitches. Scoring runs is incredibly difficult. He showed that by doing it well."

Jadeja first castled Steve Smith with a sharp-turning delivery. He then had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind by KL Rahul and trapped Alex Carey in front of the wickets to reduce Pat Cummins and Co. to 119/5 after they were comfortably placed at 110/2.

"He will be India's highest wicket-taker when this World Cup ends" - Aakash Chopra on Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 2/42 in 10 overs. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra also praised Kuldeep Yadav for striking two vital blows, elaborating:

"Kuldeep Yadav picked up two huge wickets - Glenn Maxwell and David Warner. He gives a little flight to the ball and picks up wickets on any pitch, he is that kind of a bowler. He is your match-winner, he is your game-changer. He will be India's highest wicket-taker when this World Cup ends."

On the flip side, Chopra wasn't too pleased with Ravichandran Ashwin's spell. The cricketer-turned-commentator explained:

"Ravichandran Ashwin bowled slightly tightly. This question will remain for sure, you didn't need tight bowling on this pitch but were searching for two or three wickets. He was economical but Rohit (Sharma) was still not bowling Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in tandem. This was a chance for Ashwin as he might not get a better pitch than this."

Ashwin conceded 34 runs in his 10 overs, with Cameron Green being his only victim. It will be interesting to see if the off-spinner is retained in the playing XI for India's next clash against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11.

Poll : Was Ravichandran Ashwin too defensive in his approach in IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 clash? Yes No 0 votes