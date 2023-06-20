"It's almost like a non-risky shot now" - Harry Brook on Joe Root's reverse-scoops during first Ashes 2023 Test

England batter Harry Brook has claimed that the team and the management have backed former captain Joe Root to play his shots with freedom. Brook specifically spoke about the reverse-scoop, which the star batter has executed perfectly many times.

Root began Day 3 in a gutsy fashion as he tried to reverse-scoop the first ball of the day bowled by Pat Cummins. While he failed to connect with the ball on that occasion, the right-hander scored a six and a four using the reverse-scoop in the very next over off Scott Boland.

In a video posted by England Cricket on their Twitter handle, Harry Brook spoke about the team's reaction when Joe Root tried the shot off the very first ball of the day. He said:

"It (The reaction to Root's first-ball reverse scoop) was more of an 'Oh my god!' (laughs). He has played that shot so many times, scored so many runs. It has been a strong shot of his in the past 12 months or whatever. So we back him and he hits it. It's almost like a non-risky shot now."

Brook also shed light on how the team has aligned itself with the ultra-attacking and fearless brand of cricket preached by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. He added:

"It's the way the whole team is playing is having an influence on everybody. Smashing first ball of first day for four makes you remember how we are playing and the way that Stoksey and Baz wants us to play. Everybody is inspiring each other."

England Cricket @englandcricket Playing in this team

An incredible last hour

Joe Root's approach this morning

The amazing support from our fans



Take it away, Harry Brook Playing in this teamAn incredible last hourJoe Root's approach this morningThe amazing support from our fansTake it away, Harry Brook 🔥 Playing in this team😮 An incredible last hour👏 Joe Root's approach this morning❤️ The amazing support from our fans Take it away, Harry Brook 👇 https://t.co/10AcILHBHW

Harry Brook on experience of first Ashes

Harry Brook has been brilliant for England ever since his international debut. He played a massive role in their "Bazball" revolution in Pakistan when Jonny Bairstow was out injured.

Overall, the youngster has scored 818 runs in just seven Tests with four centuries and three half-centuries at a stupendous strike-rate of 99.03.

Brook is currently playing in his first ever Ashes series and is absolutely loving the atmosphere in Edgbaston. The middle-order batter, who recorded cameos of 32 and 46 in either innings of the ongoing first Test, stated:

"It's been good so far. The crowd has been immense. The Hollies have been going off everyday. Hopefully they can come strong again tomorrow and be just as loud."

Australia need a 174 runs to win on the final day, while England need seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in what promises to be a thrilling Ashes series.

Poll : 0 votes