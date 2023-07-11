"It's a big ask, but one I've done before"- Mark Wood hopeful of remaining fit for final two Ashes 2023 Tests

England pacer Mark Wood has had to deal with quite a few injury blows throughout his career and has been in and out of the Test side. However, he is confident that his body would hold up well after a terrific show in Headingley and that he is positive about being fit for the final two Tests.

Wood produced a stunning all-round show in Headingley, picking up seven wickets and scoring 40 runs in the game. He shed light on how he played three consecutive Tests in Australia and feels the little break before the next Test in Manchester would help him get his body ready once again.

Here's what Mark Wood was quoted as saying by Wisden about his fitness:

"I did four in Australia, three of them were in a row. It's a big ask, but one I've done before, and I will lean on that experience to try to do it again. I will let the body recover, get myself in a good space, let the wounds recover and get myself up for the next one."

Wood also spoke about the trust that England skipper Ben Stokes showed in him before the third Test. He added:

"Stokes just asked me, 'Are you ready to bowl some thunderbolts?' I said, 'Yes,' and that was it. I know him well and he knows me well. Having that relationship with someone makes it easier. He was ready to unleash me."

Mark Wood on his partnership with Chris Woakes

It was perhaps fitting that Mark Wood and Chris Woakes stitched a partnership to get England over the line in Headingley. They both added that cutting edge to the hosts' bowling and also the much-needed batting depth.

Mark Wood scored a quickfire 24 off just 8 balls in the first innings and with a handy 16* in the second innings, he ensured that he stayed right till the end to see Woakes hit the winning runs. On this, Wood stated:

"One of the best feelings I've had. I've been in that position a lot where I've lost the game,that's the first time I've been able to bat to win the game."

With Mark Wood and Chris Woakes almost a certainty to play the next Test, it will be interesting to see how England work out a way to bring back James Anderson in their playing XI in Manchester.

