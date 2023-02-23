"It's bloody difficult over there; not an easy place to play"- Glenn Maxwell defends Australia's performance against India in Delhi

Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels Australia did really well to keep their noses ahead in the second Test against India in Delhi until the first session on Day 3. He opined that apart from that one hour where Australia's batting collapsed miserably, the visitors were otherwise pretty good.

Maxwell claimed that it was never easy to compete with India in their own den and yet, it was just the little moments that the Aussies couldn't capture. He reckons that a bit more patience will help the visitors big time for the remainder of the series.

Speaking to reporters, here's what Glenn Maxwell had to say about Australia's performance:

"I think they showed a lot of fight. I think bar that one session, I thought they were absolutely outstanding. It's bloody difficult over there. It's not an easy place to play, so foreign for us. I feel like we've been, apart from a couple of little moments, we've been in the fight, we've been, um, matching India at different times and they've shown a lot of fight, just, I suppose, sticking it out for just a little bit longer."

Australia will fight back in the next Test: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell shed light on the positives for the visitors from the second Test by saying that they were ahead in the game after the first two days. Even a decent target could have put a lot of pressure on the hosts who were batting last.

Maxwell feels that there were signs of Australia putting pressure on India and he is confident that they will show some fight in the final two Tests. He stated:

"And I'm sure that's going to be the message from them just to keep trying to stay up with India and take a hold of those key moments in the game. I think at the start, I think it was day three, it looked like we were well ahead of the game. And to sort of be ahead of India at any stage in a Test match over there is a sign that we're doing the right things. It's just, I suppose, doing it for a little bit longer. And I'm sure the guys will fight back hard in the next Test."

Glenn Maxwell missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with an injury but is set to make a comeback in the ODI series.

