"It's over boys"- Top 10 funny memes after Australia dominated day 1 of WTC 2023 final vs India 

Australia got themselves into a great position on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against India on Wednesday, June 7, at the Oval. After being asked to bat first, they managed to reach 327/3 at stumps and dominated the proceedings comprehensively.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, considering the prevailing overcast conditions in the morning. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj vindicated his decision by utilizing the conditions well and troubled the Australian batters.

Siraj gave an early breakthrough to India by dismissing Usman Khawaja for a 10-ball duck. Things went south for the subcontinental team, however, after Umesh Yadav came into the attack after the first hour.

He released the pressure created by opening bowlers through some wayward bowling. David Warner took advantage and smashed him around the park to inject much-needed momentum into Australia's innings after a sedate start.

Shardul Thakur dismissed Warner (43) at the stroke of lunch to bring India back into the contest. Mohammed Shami then cleaned up Marnus Labuschagne (26) after lunch to reduce Australia to 76/3.

With his side under pressure, Travis Head (146* off 156 balls) played a sensational counter-attacking knock to power his side to a great total on Day 1. He played with positive intent from the outset and took the game away from India.

Steve Smith (95* off 227 balls) played a perfect foil for him with a gritty knock. The duo batted through till the stumps and have added 251 runs for the fourth wicket so far.

It was challenging with both new balls: Australia batter Travis Head after smashing a century on Day 1 vs India

Speaking after stumps on Day 1, Travis Head opened up that it was challenging to face the new ball. He felt that their side did a great job batting first after losing the toss. He said:

"After losing the toss this morning, we have done an exceptional job. Lots of hard work to do tomorrow morning, with the new ball. (Key to his success) Making sure I am in good positions. There were moments when I knew they would come with plans. Work through and navigate through them."

He added:

"(On his partnership with Smith) I always love batting with Smith, it is like I fly under the radar. (On the pitch) Hopefully, as it gets quicker, you will get a few more nicks. It was challenging with both new balls."

