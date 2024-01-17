"It's confirmed, Rohit Sharma coming to RCB after this IPL season"- Top 10 funny memes as India recover from 22/4 and reach 212/4 in 3rd T20I vs AFG 

Team India reached a daunting total of 212/4 in the third T20I against Afghanistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17. The hosts already sealed the series by winning the first two games of the three-match series in Mohali and Indore last week.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first on Wednesday, wanting to challenge themselves in the dead rubber. Afghanistan pacers Fareed Ahmad and Azmatullah Omarzai troubled Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal with the new ball.

Jaiswal tried to hit his way out and perished in the third over. Virat Kohli also departed on the very next ball for a golden duck trying to play a big shot.

Azmatullah then set up Shivam Dube perfectly with a string of incoming deliveries before prizing him out with an out-swinger in the fourth over. Sanju Samson also got out for a golden duck in the next over, attempting a lofted shot to leave India in deep trouble at 22/4.

Rohit Sharma (121*) and Rinku Singh joined hands at this juncture and weathered the tricky phase by batting watchfully. They gradually shifted gears after the halfway stage and went berserk in the final five overs.

After two ducks in the first two games of the series, Rohit made a strong comeback by notching up a record fifth century, the most in T20I history. Rinku Singh complemented him perfectly with a blistering 69 (39). The duo managed to score 36 runs in the last over of the innings and push the total to 212.

Fans react after Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh power India to a massive total in 3rd T20I against Afghanistan

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the 3rd T20I between the two sides on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Can Afghanistan chase down the target and win their first match in the series? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App