Former England skipper Michael Vaughan admonished Jonny Bairstow's wicketkeeping and the home side's catching woes in general throughout the Ashes series. The 33-year-old gloveman has put down several crucial catches through the series and continued his dismal showing behind the stumps on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley.

Steve Smith and Travis Head were given reprieves during their stay by Bairstow as England missed numerous opportunities, with Joe Root dropping as many as three catches. This included dropping Mitchell Marsh early in his innings, which proved costly as the West Australian smashed a magnificent century.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 1, Michael Vaughan does not believe England will make radical changes despite Jonny Bairstow's ineptness behind the stumps.

I don't think they'll tinker, they'll continue with Jonny ( Bairstow)," Vaughan said. "It's cost England. I was absolutely behind his wicketkeeping before this series but sometimes you have to accept that there's maybe a better option out there."

In contrast, the Australians have been excellent at the slip cordon, gobbling most of their chances and several half-chances.

"The Aussies have had 3 chances and taken all 3," the former England captain continued. "It's obvious for everyone to see the chances England have been missing have cost them hugely and probably down 0-2 because of that."

"And when the contrast is so different with Australia missing 7 and England 14 so double the amount and there's another five half chances that a Cameron Green would gobble as well," Michael Vaughan added.

The difference in catching has been further highlighted considering the slim margins that have decided each of the first two Tests, with the Aussies coming out on top on both occasions.

As a result, the hosts will have to become the first English side to bounce back from a 0-2 deficit and win an Ashes series.

"Things you can really control and work on, England haven't quite got that right" - Michael Vaughan

England have defeated themselves often in the first two Tests of the Ashes series

Micheal Vaughan believes that England have let themselves down throughout the series in the controllable factors like catching, resulting in them being down 0-2 in the five-match series.

Mitchell Marsh was dropped on 12 by Joe Root in the first innings of the third Test, and he cashed in by scoring a blistering run-a-ball 118. The former England skipper believes that it is only because of the drop that the visitors stand on level terms at the end of Day 1.

"Catching, extras - things you can really control and work on, England haven't quite got that right," Michael Vaughan continued. "And they're 0-2 down in the series and today because of their ( England) catching, Australia are at parity in terms of levelling this game today. England should be ahead of the game but we arrive on Day 2 with England needing to bat well and not give Australia a 50-60 run lead which will be criminal."

Thanks to their poor fielding, the hosts find themselves in another dod fight at 68/3 in reply in Australia's 263 in their first innings.

The experienced pair of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are the not-out batters at the crease at stumps on Day 1.

