"It's a gentle reminder to everyone that a century cannot be scored in every match" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli not firing in IND vs NZ series

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Virat Kohli's underwhelming returns in the ODI series between India and New Zealand prove that even in-form batting greats cannot score a century in every game.

Kohli scored 36 runs off 27 deliveries in the Men in Blue's mammoth total of 385/9 in the third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. The Indian bowlers then bowled out the Black Caps for 295 to complete an emphatic 90-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on India's batting performance in the final ODI. As for Kohli's below-par series, he said:

"Virat Kohli's bat did not fire in this series. He scored 36 runs. After the 46th hundred, it seemed he will score a century in every match. Everyone was saying that but it does not happen like that. It's a gentle reminder to everyone that a century cannot be scored in every match, that's international cricket."

Chopra pointed out that the hosts seemed to be heading to a 400-plus total after Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma's explosive centuries but failed to do so, observing:

"The way the openers started hitting, it seemed a T20 match was on. India had scored 170-180 runs in 20 overs, that many only are scored in T20s. Then both the openers scored centuries. I thought one guy would score a double century and India would go beyond 400 but that did not happen."

While Rohit ended his century drought with an 85-ball 101, Gill smashed 112 runs off 78 balls. The duo strung together a 212-run opening-wicket partnership in 26 overs to put India in a great position to breach the 400-run mark.

"Ishan Kishan has missed his chances" - Aakash Chopra

Ishan Kishan was run out after a mix-up with Virat Kohli. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra highlighted that Ishan Kishan failed to grab the chances he got, elaborating:

"Ishan Kishan has missed his chances. He didn't get too much batting but whatever he got, he has not utilized it. That's a problem because when KL Rahul comes, it will not be a debate. KL Rahul will come, he will keep wickets and bat at this number. He is definitely a better choice."

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Kishan needs to address his issue of strike rotation. His dot ball percentages in the PP in ODIs, T20Is and IPL are 67.18, 51.4 and 49.4 respectively.



Overall the dot ball percentages in ODIs, T20Is and IPL are 52, 45.1 and 38.4 respectively. Kishan needs to address his issue of strike rotation. His dot ball percentages in the PP in ODIs, T20Is and IPL are 67.18, 51.4 and 49.4 respectively.Overall the dot ball percentages in ODIs, T20Is and IPL are 52, 45.1 and 38.4 respectively.

Chopra reckons Suryakumar Yadav is unlikely to be a part of India's full-strength ODI XI, explaining:

"Suryakumar Yadav also had two chances to score runs. He didn't score that many runs. He got out for 14 in this innings. He had a chance to score runs in Hyderabad as well, there also he scored a few runs but it was not a big score. Don't be too surprised if he also loses his spot as soon as the entire team is fit and available."

Kishan managed just 30 runs at an average of 15.00 in the three-match series. Suryakumar scored 45 runs in his two hits but failed to play a substantial knock.

