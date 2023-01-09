"It's a very good preparation" - Dasun Shanaka aims to use India ODIs to warm-up for 2023 World Cup

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka reckons the upcoming ODI series against India serves as the perfect preparation for the 50-over World Cup later this year. The hard-hitting all-rounder predicted the first game in Guwahati to be a high-scoring contest.

After a relatively closely-fought T20I series, which was won by the hosts, the two sides will turn their attention to three 50-over games.

Sri Lanka lost the first T20I by two runs in Mumbai before leveling the series with a 16-run win in Pune. India fought back hard in the final match in Rajkot as they piled up 228 to win by 91 runs.

Speaking ahead of the first ODI on Tuesday, Shanaka highlighted how it is an uphill task to beat India in their backyard. However, he asserted that the tourists are up for the challenge.

As quoted by the Times of India, he said:

"It's an important tournament for all Sri Lankans because the World Cup is going to be held here in India, so I'm looking forward to this series. It's a very good preparation, the conditions would be similar."

He added:

"The boys are ready for that as they know the importance of this tournament. None of the teams in the recent past except for South Africa have won in India. Even we gave a good fight in Mumbai. But they came back stronger and we need to play competitive cricket."

India haven't lost a limited-overs rubber at home since 2019 when Australia beat them in both ODIs and T20Is.

South Africa, meanwhile, toured India for a five-game T20I series, but only managed a draw.

"Suryakumar is a 360 degree player with the form he's in" - Dasun Shanaka

Suryakumar Yadav scored his third T20I hundred. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Still recovering from Suryakumar Yadav's assault in the third T20I, Shanaka explained his plans for the right-hander, stating:

"This is a familiar question for all the captains. Suryakumar is a 360 degree player with the form he's in. It's about bowling in the right areas and executing your plans well."

While Yadav has been in sublime form in T20I cricket, he is likely to make way for Shreyas Iyer for the ODI series. The latter had a productive 2022 in 50-over cricket.

Meanwhile, Shanaka will also hope to continue his supreme form with the bat, as evident in the preceding T20 series. The right-handed batter scored 45 in the first game and almost took Sri Lanka home while chasing 163.

The second game in Pune saw Shanaka slam an unbeaten 56 off only 22 balls as Sri Lanka amassed 206 in 20 overs.

