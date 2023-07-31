"It's been an honour and a pleasure" - Stuart Broad on taking to the field for the final time as a professional cricketer

Retiring England seamer Stuart Broad has reflected on what is set to be his last day in international cricket. The 37-year-old stated that he always gave his best when he stepped onto the field and wished to give everything one final time.

Broad announced his retirement from professional cricket after Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2023 Test at the Kia Oval in London. The Nottinghamshire seamer currently has 602 scalps in his 167th Test and became only the fourth Test bowler to cross the 600-wicket landmark when he dismissed Travis Head at Old Trafford.

Taking it to Instagram, the seasoned cricketer wrote:

"I've always played with an attitude of leaving everything on the pitch. Today, I get to do that for one final time. It's been an honour and a pleasure."

"I've always wanted to finish at the top" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

In his retirement speech after Day 3 at the Kia Oval, Stuart Broad revealed that he has achieved everything he wanted to and there was nothing else left. The veteran told Sky Sports:

"I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have, it's been a wonderful series to be a part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top. This series feels like it has been the most wonderful and entertaining to be a part of. I thought a lot about it and even up to last night I wasn't sure, but once I went to Stokesy's room and told him, I felt really happy and content with everything I've achieved in the game."

Meanwhile, the Oval Test has headed for an intriguing finish as Australia are 238-3 at lunch, chasing a daunting 384. The tourists are already 2-1 up in the series, but a victory will give them their first series win on English soil since 2001. Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner forged a solid foundation with a 135-run opening stand.