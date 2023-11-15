"It's human tendency to think about the past" - Suryakumar Yadav on Team India's recent knockout stage struggles ahead of 2023 World Cup semi-final

Swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav admitted to Team India's record in knockout games and against New Zealand staying in the players' minds. The Men in Blue will lock horns with the Blackcaps in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

Since the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, the Men in Blue have failed to clinch an ICC title, with several defeats coming at the knockout stages. India have also historically struggled against the Kiwis in the ICC white-ball tournament, winning only four of the 13 completed matches.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the marquee clash, Suryakumar Yadav felt the challenge is to keep the past away from the mind and focus on this as a fresh opportunity.

"It's human tendency to think about the past. It does stay in your mind. But it depends on how you keep it out of your mind when you enter the ground and see it as a new game and a fresh opportunity. That's how In see it and I hope the team does the same as well," Suryakumar Yadav said.

Expand Tweet

Despite New Zealand being their bugaboo in ICC events of the past, Rohit Sharma and company can take confidence from defeating them in the league stage.

In a high-octane encounter in Dharamsala, India chased down the target of 274 by four wickets with two overs to spare. It was their first win in an ICC event against New Zealand since the 2003 World Cup.

"Always easy to say it's just another game, but it's a high-pressure game" - Suryakumar Yadav

Revenge or Repeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final?

Suryakumar Yadav admitted to the 2023 World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand being a high-pressure encounter. Playing a home ODI World Cup for the first time since the victorious campaign in 2011, the Men in Blue have been in inimitable form, winning all nine league-stage games.

Along with the winning momentum, Team India should have the confidence of knowing the previous three ODI World Cups being won by the host nation.

"It's a big moment. I am very excited for the game. Whenever a knockout game comes along, the excitement increases. Now, everything is very calm at the moment. But everyone is very excited. I will say the truth. It is always easy to say it's just another game, but it's a high-pressure game," said Suryakumar Yadav.

Coming in as the replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya at No.6, Surya has struggled in his limited opportunities, with an average of 21.75 in five games.

Should India overcome the New Zealand hurdle, they will take on Australia or South Africa in the grand finale at Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.