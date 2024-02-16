"It's in a very innocuously placed time"- Ravichandran Ashwin on the subdued celebration of his 500th Test wicket during IND v ENG 3rd Test

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin didn't grandly celebrate his 500th Test wicket during Day 2 of the ongoing Test against England in Rajkot on February 16.

Ashwin did have a big smile on his face after dismissing Zak Crawley to reach the milestone. But the off-spinner didn't show too many emotions as he felt the match situation was tricky. He believed he would get enough time later in the day to reflect on his milestone.

Speaking in a press conference after the end of play on Day 2, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about his celebration:

"It's in a very innocuously placed time, the Test match, (the) second day… I think it's hanging in the balance. It's a good time to celebrate, probably go have dinner and then think about it (and) how far I've come in life."

He further added:

"I've always fought a level of perception in my life, about what people think of me. But definitely, in the last 5-6 years, I've actually not cared about it. I can't keep proving everybody wrong and I can't prove everybody right. I'm glad that somebody is happy and somebody is not."

Ashwin also claimed that he was in a great headspace and that he wanted to continue to enjoy the game without putting any pressure on himself. He now only trails the great Anil Kumble (619 wickets) among Indian bowlers with the most Test wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin on Nathan Lyon

Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon might be competitors on the field, but the duo share a great bond off it. Ashwin had recently congratulated Lyon when the latter picked up his 500th Test wicket.

On Sunday, Lyon took to his social media and hailed Ashwin for joining the elite club. On this, Ashwin said:

"It's been a delight to watch how he's (Lyon) gone about his business and that's what he also claims of me - and that's why I'm saying that about him. Being a finger spinner and having been a mainstay in your respective countries is not easy. He recently finished his 500 (wickets), (so) I congratulated him. He has just congratulated me."

Ravichandran Ashwin might have to be at his absolute best as India find themselves in a tricky situation after the end of play on Day 2. Ben Duckett (133* off 118) ensured England already posted 207/2 in just 35 overs in their first innings and trailed the hosts by 238 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App