"It’s just that Josh Hazlewood won’t let me bat no.11" - Nathan Lyon reacts to Ollie Robinson's comment during 1st Ashes Test 

Australian spin bowler Nathan Lyon reacted to England pacer Ollie Robinson’s recent comment that Australia have three no.11 batters in their line-up. The England bowler’s comments came after Australia were bowled out for 386 in the first innings of the Ashes opener.

The home team's bowlers bowled a barrage of short balls to claim the last four Australian wickets for just 14 runs on Day 3. However, Lyon and Pat Cummins held their nerves when they were put into a similar situation in the second innings to take the visitors over the line.

Speaking about the no.11 comment from Robinson, Nathan Lyon admitted, in a somewhat light-hearted manner, that he is a no.11 batter. But, Lyon said, Josh Hazlewood doesn’t allow him to bat there. The Australian off-spinner was quoted by Daily Mail as saying:

“To be honest with you, I am a no.11. It’s just that Josh won’t let me bat no.11. That’s all a bit of banter and I’ve got absolutely no dramas with that.”

Lyon scored 16 runs in 28 balls while Australia were chasing 281 on the final day of the Birmingham Test. He was involved in an unbroken stand of 55 runs with Cummins for the ninth wicket. The Australian pair were solid against the English pacers even after they opted for the second new ball late in the game.

"It’ll be extremely special" - Nathan Lyon on playing 100 consecutive Tests

Nathan Lyon is set to play his 100th consecutive Test match for Australia at Lord's, becoming the first bowler to attain that feat. Only five more players in the past have played 100 Tests in a row for their national sides.

Lyon will also look to complete 500 Test wickets in the second Test, as he is just five scalps shy of the milestone. He will become the eighth bowler to do so in the history of Test cricket. Reacting to playing 100 continuous Tests, the 35-year-old said:

"It’ll be extremely special. 100 consecutive Test matches for anyone is a pretty special feat. I hate talking about myself, but that’s one record I’m extremely proud of.

"Especially being a bowler and no.11 batter that you’re able to get that feat done and tick off 100 consecutive games. That’s something that I’ll be extremely proud of when it happens and more importantly, when my career is done."

England and Australia will play the second Test at Lord's on June 28. The last time the two sides played at this venue in 2019, the match ended in a draw.

Poll : 0 votes