"It’s like basically you fend for yourself now" - Candice Warner blasts Cricket Australia for not helping during ball-tampering saga

Veteran Australian opener David Warner's wife Candice has hit out at Cricket Australia for their lack of support after the ball-tampering scandal. Candice mentioned that the board left the players to fend for themselves following the incident.

Warner, along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, was embroiled in the sandpaper gate controversy during the four-Test series in South Africa five years ago. When Cricket Australia discovered the opening batter to be the mastermind, they imposed a lifetime leadership ban on him.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau CONFIRMED: Cricket Australia has suspended Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months following the ball tampering investigation.



Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months. CONFIRMED: Cricket Australia has suspended Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months following the ball tampering investigation.Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months.

Speaking on the Matty Jones Podcast, Candice said no Cricket Australia official came forward to help or offer any support amid the chaos. She said:

"There was no support. Basically from when we left the hotel in South Africa, David was wiped. There was no Cricket Australia official helping him. There was nothing. It was basically fend for yourself, see you later. Thanks for your services."

Warner, who returned to the national team during the 2019 World Cup in England, requested Cricket Australia to remove the leadership ban. However, the dynamic left-handed opener withdrew the application, knowing the hostility of the entire process and the need to recall the events again.

"We have so much respect for the team but we’re also human beings" - Candice Warner

David Warner and Candice. (Credits: Getty)

Candice also revealed that Cricket Australia had also asked them to maintain silence over the matter, adding:

"I was even told by someone within Cricket Australia at the time within the team that it’s in the team’s best interest to keep your mouth shut. That fired me up and David up… we have so much respect for the team, but we’re also human beings. There was no help, at all. It’s sad because I learned to just accept it."

The veteran batter is currently leading the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. The Capitals will lock horns against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday (April 24). The skipper is currently amongst the highest run-getters in IPL 2023.

Poll : 0 votes