"It's a massive setback for India" - Sanjay Manjrekar on KL Rahul's absence for fifth Test against England

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar reckons KL Rahul's absence in the upcoming fifth Test against England in Birmingham leaves a gaping hole at the top of the order. Manjrekar opines that batting could be challenging in English conditions, as India haven't played there in a while.

Rahul's form at the top was one of the significant reasons for India taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series last year. The Karnataka-born batter made 315 runs in four Tests at an average of 39.38, scoring a hundred and a fifty. However, Rahul will miss the deciding Test due to a right groin strain that forced him to sit out the T20 series against South Africa at home.

K L Rahul @klrahul Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon🏏 Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon🏏💙

Speaking in a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports, Manjrekar feels the efforts of Rahul and Rohit Sharma at the top were integral to India's success in England last year. Nevertheless, the player-turned-commentator thinks the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari could fill the void.

"It was just the remarkable effort of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at the top that saw India put up good enough scores to get the bowling make a match out of it and get that scoreline 2-1. This time around, with Rahul missing out, it's a massive setback for India."

Manrekar continued:

"But there is hope in selection of Shreyas Iyer, if he gets a game, and hopefully Hanuma Vihari figures as well; Cheteshwar Pujara is making a comeback. India have resources to fill the void."

The former player added that batting will always remain a talking point and that the middle order's form is a concern.

"Whatever the team composition is planned out, they will always be looking to address the batting issues; and with KL Rahul missing being a huge blow for India, if you look at the top five or six, you are sort of worried about the batting,as you don't have a situation where you have a number three, four, five all in great form."

India, who will play six white ball games with England after the Test, are currently playing a warm-up match against Leicestershire. The tourists have struggled, with only Virat Kohli and KS Bharat scoring over 30.

"The big challenge for India is to get minimum 300 runs in the first innings" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Indian cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Manjrekar admitted that, as India haven't played in England in a year, putting up a formidable first-innings total would be challenging. He said:

"It's a one-off Test, and India haven't played one in a long time in England, as they are going there after one year. The team management and all of us know that the big challenge for India is to get minimum 300 runs in the first innings and hopefully, another big score in the second innings."

ICC @ICC



#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-4 India conquer The Oval – their first Test win at the venue since 1971 India conquer The Oval – their first Test win at the venue since 1971 💪#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-4 https://t.co/aH7r53QMst

The fifth Test starts on July 1. The tourists need to avoid defeat to register their first series win on English soil since 2007.

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far