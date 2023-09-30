"It's a pretty good reserve to have" - Nasser Hussain on Jofra Archer ahead of 2023 World Cup

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that the national team should cease to risk Jofra Archer in the 2023 World Cup, as he's a travelling reserve. Hussain also thinks it's a fabulous decision to have Archer around the set-up.

While Archer missed out on England's 15-player squad due to elbow injury, the selectors decided to carry him as a reserve. However, he could come into contention if any player suffer an injury.

Hussain told Mirror Sport that the 28-year-old's inputs about the Indian grounds could prove exceptionally handy.

"Jofra, from what I've heard, is bowling well and got a lot of rhythm. He hasn't played much match cricket, which would be a concern. Obviously in a World Cup.

"I don't know where he could get any kind of match cricket. He'll just have to bowl in the nets. But it's a pretty good reserve to have. He's someone that knows India very well and knows those grounds."

Hussain believes Archer's presence gives something for him to play for:

"I think it (including him) is the right thing to do by Jofra. After everything he's been through, to have him around and to give him something to play for is absolutely the right thing."

The right-arm paceman was England's leading wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup, claiming 20 victims in 11 games at 23.05 and bowled the Super Over in the final at Lord's against New Zealand.

"He's obviously not going to be the all-rounder he was" - Nasser Hussain on Ben Stokes

Nasser Hussain (Image Credits: Twitter)

While Ben Stokes is set to play the 2023 World Cup after withdrawing his retirement from ODIs, Hussain reckons he will not be the all-rounder he once was due to his knee problem:

"If (England) get to a World Cup final and the skipper needs four overs, you know what Stokes is like. He'll say, 'Yeah, I'll do that.' That's why he's where he is now - because he'll do anything for anyone.

"You just don't know. He's obviously not going to be the all-rounder he was, simply because his body and knee is failing him. I don't think it's easily fixable as well. It's not like he can just have an op - otherwise he'd have had that."

England lock horns against India in the first warm-up game on Saturday in Guwahati.