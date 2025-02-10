“It’s probably a nice reminder for all of us” - England captain’s massive statement after Rohit Sharma’s hundred in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

England captain Jos Buttler has hailed his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma for his scintillating century in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Buttler also highlighted the importance of his players not being too hard on themselves, citing Rohit's recent failures and the subsequent heat he faced.

The Indian skipper had been on an unfathomable run of low scores, with six consecutive single-digit scores and no half-centuries in his last 10 international innings before the 90-ball 119 in the second ODI. It was Rohit's 32nd ODI century and a welcome return to form for Team India ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

Talking about Rohit's knock after the game, Buttler said [as quoted by TOI]:

"It's probably a nice reminder for all of us that if someone of Rohit's caliber can be under pressure, we should be a bit easier on ourselves. He's been a great player for such a long period of time and top players generally come up with the goods and he obviously did that today."

He added:

"Any time you're playing against great players and they're playing an innings like that, I'm sure players on both sides will be watching and learning. He played a brilliant innings and (displayed) how he can go up and down the gears and absorb pressure, put a lot of pressure back on (the opponent)."

Despite chasing a formidable total of 305, Rohit's brilliance ensured India were under no pressure at any stage. The Men in Blue ultimately completed a comfortable win by four wickets in the 45th over to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three ODI series.

"He's set the standard in ODI cricket for a while" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler lauded Rohit Sharma for setting an incredible bar in ODI cricket after the latter's 32nd century decimated England in the second ODI on Sunday.

Rohit is only 13 shy of 11,000 ODI runs and is third all-time in centuries, only behind Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

"Credit to Rohit Sharma, I thought he played a fantastic knock. He's set the standard in ODI cricket for a while and another great innings today," Buttler said in the same interview.

Buttler also felt England should have scored close to 350, given the start they had in the second ODI.

"We, again, started really well. I thought Duckett and Salt played the powerplay brilliantly and got in some nice positions. We just needed one or two of us to sort of really kick on and play a real innings of note and maybe push our score up to 330-350 kind of territory," he added.

England will look to avoid a series whitewash in the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

