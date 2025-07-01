"It's quite surreal when you meet these people" - Former England captain reveals first interaction with MS Dhoni amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler opened up about his first interaction with former India cricketer and captain MS Dhoni amid the Test series between the two sides. India are currently in England for a five-match series and lost the opening Test by five wickets at Headingley.

Talking on the 'For The Love Of Cricket' Podcast, Buttler recalled his first interaction with MS Dhoni, terming it 'quite surreal'. Buttler revealed that Dhoni was very generous with his time.

"I don't actually remember the exact first time that I ever met him. But the first time I got to interact and speak with him, its quite surreal when you meet these people. MS Dhoni is really generous with his time. I asked him how did you get so good at keeping wickets and why is your style as it is, in England we're taught to stay down with the ball. He said to me when he first came into the team he was keeping wickets to Anil Kumble, a really fast leg-spinner, he said when I was staying down the ball just kept hitting on the shoulders," he said (36:36)

Dhoni took retirement from international cricket in 2020. He played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India. The former captain led India to three ICC titles - the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Buttler reveals 'keeping' advice that he got from MS Dhoni

Jos Buttler also revealed the wicket-keeping advice that he got from MS Dhoni. The former Indian cricketer told him that keeping should be something where you have fun.

"I also said what practice can I do and he just said keeping should be fun, you're involved in the game, especially upto the stumps, spinners are bowling, they're going to beat the bat, you can get catches, as long as you can pick which way someone's spinning it, just see it as an absolute time to show off and have fun and relax, and then you can worry about your batting. He just said I have fun when I am keeping. I remember from that point trying to take that more in my keeping. It was a complete flip in my mindset. That was a really nice interaction that I had with him," Buttler recalled.

Dhoni took 256 catches with 38 stumpings in Tests, 321 catches and 123 stumpings in ODIs, to go with 57 catches and 34 stumpings in T20Is.

