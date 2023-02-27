"It's all right, it's good enough" - Mitchell Starc shares recovery progress ahead of 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who has been agonizingly on the sidelines courtesy of a finger injury, stated that he is fit enough to play in the upcoming third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. The left-arm bowler was out nursing the blow that he sustained during the home series against South Africa.

With both senior pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins not in the scheme of things, the Men in Yellow are in dire need of Starc's skill and experience. The upcoming Test comes as a must-win contest for the visitors as they stare at a 2-0 deficit with two matches left to play.

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 Mitchell Starc is getting it to reverse in Indore. Great signs for Australia to have him back even if Cam Green, who is also back, might not particularly appreciate the first clip #IndvAus Mitchell Starc is getting it to reverse in Indore. Great signs for Australia to have him back even if Cam Green, who is also back, might not particularly appreciate the first clip #IndvAus https://t.co/cT2HujCvbg

Admitting that the recovery from the finger injury was slower than he would have liked, Starc told SEN Cricket:

"It's all right, it's good enough. Good to go, that'll do for selection. It's a Test match, so it'll be good. The progress was slower than what I would have liked, but I am quite patient in that regard, so it is still progressing, but it has progressed enough to be comfortable playing, Hopefully, I can play a role with this team."

Starc further stated that he was good enough to go for the second Test in Delhi as well, he continued:

"The fact that I was not required last week gave me an opportunity for another week to prepare and progress, and get accustomed to the discomfort. I certainly felt that I was ready to go physically and mentally before the last Test itself."

Australia opted to field a single pacer in the second Test, where they ended up losing by six wickets. Pat Cummins emerged as the lone seam bowling option while Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Nathan Lyon shared the spin bowling responsibility.

"There is still plenty to achieve" - Mitchell Starc

The visiting Australian side, currently ranked No.1 in the world, was touted as the biggest challenge for India in the subcontinent. The Men in Blue are unbeaten at home in a Test series since 2012, and their streak lives on as they have already attained a near unassailable 2-0 lead to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Rollers, footys, steel sheets - the Aussies are getting innovative with their fielding sessions in India #INDvAUS Rollers, footys, steel sheets - the Aussies are getting innovative with their fielding sessions in India #INDvAUS https://t.co/nyTSmjEDjp

Stating that Australia still has a lot to play for despite the series scoreline being against them, Starc said:

"There is still plenty to achieve, we have not yet lost the series, so there is an opportunity to draw the series. It is not an easy place to come and play, as India's home record would suggest. Also, it would be nice to finish out on top before the World Test Championship final."

Steve Smith will lead the Australian outfit for the third Test against India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, which begins on March 1.

Will Mitchell Starc return to his best from the word go?

