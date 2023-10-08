"It’s set up well for him" - Adam Gilchrist earmarks Virat Kohli to have an impactful 2023 World Cup

Former Australian keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist reckons the stage is set for Virat Kohli to have a record-breaking tournament in the 2023 World Cup. Gilchrist thinks that the 34-year-old has built himself up for this game and should have a blazing campaign.

Kohli is expected to be the most decisive batter for India in the 2023 World Cup, having been part of three World Cup editions. The 34-year-old is entering the showpiece event on the back of good form and is three centuries away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 50 ODI tons.

Speaking to news.com.au, the retired Gilchrist said ahead of India's World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday:

"It’s set up well for him. And they’ll be very, very tough to beat in India. I think they start favourites but Australia and England could pose pretty big challengers to them. Kohli strikes me as a character that will mentally build himself up and be ready to go and fire in this one."

Gilchrist reckons Australia's biggest strength is their experience of playing in India, with Pat Cummins having capable senior players like Steve Smith and David Warner to seek advice from.

"I think one of their (Australia’s) great strengths is their experience. Just the knowledge they’ve got, the time they’ve played in India, be it in T20 franchise cricket and just the amount of touring Australia has done in India.

"That breaks down a little bit of those challenges. Pat has openly said he taps into guys like Davey and Smithy for their thoughts on tactics as part of the senior leadership group. I think they’re a team that has a really well balanced line-up and enough experience to be able to definitely challenge for this title."

The Men in Yellow have been the only team to beat India in their backyard in ODI series since 2015. Australia registered series wins under Aaron Finch and Steve Smith in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

"I think Steve Smith can have a really big tournament" - Adam Gilchrist

The former player believes Steve Smith's role could be pivotal, labelling the right-hander as a valuable asset, givem his penchant for constructing the innings methodically:

"I think Steve Smith can have a really big tournament. He could be pivotal, where he comes in — if it’s around No. 4 or 5. There’s a possibility he could even be at the top of the order, although it looks like Travis Head and Davey will be doing that job.

"Fifty over cricket’s still got a lot of time where you can work through a tough period, build an innings and accelerate at the end. That’s Smith’s forte, to build and construct innings. He’s a craftsman. I think that’s going to be a valuable skill and asset to have over there."

Smith played a critical role in Australia's 2015 World Cup win, scoring 402 runs, including a hundred in the semifinal.