Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi believes that Harshal Patel has failed to deliver in T20Is over the last few months. The veteran pointed out that the right-arm seamer has consistently leaked 40-odd runs in his quota of four overs in those games. Sodhi wants Harshal to pull up his socks to keep his place in T20Is.

The statement comes as Harshal finished with figures of 2/41 against Sri Lanka in the first T20I. He leaked 16 runs in the penultimate over, keeping the visitors' win in the hunt to win the match.

Speaking to India News, Sodhi said:

“It’s a big worrying factor. Harshal Patel has been very successful in IPL. It looked like he had variations to play international cricket, but he’s looking predictable. If he bowls slower ones, he continues bowling that."

He added:

"You got to mix your bowling. He is also looking low in confidence. He has to get himself back in the act very soon because it’s time to perform or perish, or you might be shown the exit door.”

Meanwhile, Saba Karim pointed out that Harshal didn’t get the chance to play in the T20 World Cup. He, however, agreed with Sodhi that the pacer has become predictable.

The former India selector said:

“Harshal Patel didn’t get the opportunity to play at the T20 World Cup in Australia. He has got a chance once again. He has the variations, slower ones, and cutters to succeed in Indian conditions, but recently he has become predictable. I think the yorkers are missing as well.”

Harshal took 23 wickets in 22 T20Is last year at an expensive economy rate of 9.31.

#HarshalPatel | #TeamIndia | #INDvSL Harshal Patel hasn't been at his best in the second half of the innings with the ball. His economy and strike-rate says it all. Harshal Patel hasn't been at his best in the second half of the innings with the ball. His economy and strike-rate says it all.#HarshalPatel | #TeamIndia | #INDvSL https://t.co/LIFCfSJVvP

Saba Karim wants Arshdeep Singh to partner Harshal Patel and Umran Malik

Karim reckoned that Arshdeep Singh should make his comeback in the second T20I if he is fit and available. He thinks Arshdeep, Umran Malik and Harshal Patel should be the preferred pacers in the line-up.

Speaking on the same show as Sodhi, he said:

“If Arshdeep Singh is fit, you should play him. In such a situation, Shivam Mavi has to sit out, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

In Arshdeep’s absence, Shivam Mavi (4/22) became the only third bowler to take a four-wicket haul in his T20I debut after Barinder Sran and Pragyan Ojha.

Below was BCCI’s update on Arshdeep Singh ahead of the 1st T20I. It will be interesting to see if he will be available for the second game.

“Arshdeep Singh wasn't available for selection for the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka since he has still not fully recovered from his illness.”

#INDvSL Note - Arshdeep Singh wasn't available for selection for the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka since he has still not fully recovered from his illness. Note - Arshdeep Singh wasn't available for selection for the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka since he has still not fully recovered from his illness.#INDvSL

India and Sri Lanka will next lock horns in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

