"It's time" - Sanju Samson wishes Team India luck for 2023 World Cup final vs Australia 

Team India will square off against Australia in the all-important final of the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Ahead of the much-awaited summit cash, several members of the cricket fraternity have extended their wishes for the Men in Blue.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson also posted an Instagram story on Sunday, wishing Rohit Sharma and company luck. Samson wrote:

"It's time...🏆 Go well team 🤗.:"

Sanju Samson's Instagram story.

Notably, many fans and experts were keen to see Sanju Samson in India's 2023 World Cup squad. However, the talented wicketkeeper failed to make the cut, despite his impressive record in the 50-over format. He averages 55.71 in 13 ODIs, including three half-centuries.

India have been on a roll in the showpiece event. Rohit Sharma and company have won 10 matches on the trot and go into the final unbeaten.

Sanju Samson likely to make a comeback during India's home T20I series vs Australia after 2023 World Cup

Sanju Samson didn't find a place in India's squad for this year's Asia Cup and was named as one of the reserves. He also didn't feature in the team's three-match home ODI series against Australia ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Samson, however, could make his return to international cricket during India's upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia. The series is slated to commence on November 23 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Men in Blue are expected to rest most of their senior players for the series, given that it takes place just days after the gruelling ICC event. Samson could get a call-up in their absence.

If he is named in the team, the 29-year-old will want to make the most of his chance as he aims to make a strong case for himself on the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Samson last played for India in August, scoring 40 runs off 26 deliveries in a T20I encounter against Ireland in Dublin.