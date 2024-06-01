"It's times like this that perspective is at its greatest" - Chris Woakes divulges tragic reason behind his absence from cricket

England seamer Chris Woakes has divulged the tragic reason behind his absence from cricket in recent times via a social media post. The right-arm pacer took to X and disclosed the demise of his father at the beginning of May, thereby labeling the month as the most challenging of his life.

The 35-year-old last played professional cricket in February during the ILT20 for Sharjah Warriors while his most recent match for England was in December. He had a contract with the Punjab Kings for IPL 2024, but missed the entire season and is yet to feature for Warwickshire in the County Championship as well.

Woakes took to X and stated that he decided to prioritize his family as they steer their lives through one of the hardest moments and that perspective is greatest during testing times like these.

"The last month has been the most challenging of my life when unfortunately my Dad passed away at the beginning of May. I've spent the last few weeks with the people most important to me, my family. We're all obviously grieving and trying to get through what is undoubtedly the hardest moments in our lives. It's times like this that perspective is at its greatest," he said.

With Woakes revealing how much his father loved him seeing in Warwickshire and England colors, he hopes to do that when the dust settles.

"I will be back playing cricket for Warwickshire, who my Dad loved dearly when the time is right for me and my family. I know playing cricket for Warwickshire and England made my Dad incredibly proud. look forward to doing that again in the near future," he added.

Warwickshire could have used Woakes' services in the County Championship, given they are winless in seven matches.

Chris Woakes not part of England's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Chris Woakes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Woakes is notably not part of England's T20 World Cup squad either, with the selectors choosing Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, and Jofra Archer as their seamers. Woakes picked up five wickets in six matches during the 2022 edition and performed decently during the tour of the West Indies.

England will open their World Cup campaign against Scotland on Tuesday, June 4, in Barbados and are coming off a series win over Pakistan.

