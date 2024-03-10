"It's tough because Rishabh Pant has to come" - Aakash Chopra on whether Dhruv Jurel has become a regular starter as a wicketkeeper

Aakash Chopra reckons Dhruv Jurel hasn't yet become a regular wicketkeeper-batter for India in Tests as Rishabh Pant will likely take that position once he is back in the mix.

Pant hasn't played any competitive cricket since suffering grievous injuries in a horrific car accident. Jurel made his debut in the third Test of the recently concluded series against England and showcased his potential in the three games he played.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Chopra was asked whether India have found a regular starter as a wicketkeeper in Jurel.

"That's tough actually. It's tough because Rishabh Pant has to come. It's not that you are keeping the place warm for him, it's not the case. Whoever is playing is doing well. You were playing your second Test and gave a 'Player of the Match' performance," he responded.

The former India opener acknowledged that the Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter gave telling performances with the bat in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

"As Owais (Shah) explained very well, if you had lost that match, it would have been 2-2, and then you never know. However, he won the match there and the way he batted, 90 runs in the first innings, and it was an important knock in the second innings as well," he said.

Jurel scored 90 runs off 149 deliveries to help limit India's first-innings deficit to 46 in Ranchi. He then contributed an unbeaten 39 off 77 balls in an unbroken 72-run sixth-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill (52* off 124) in the second innings to take the hosts to a five-wicket win after they were reduced to 120/5.

"Dhruv Jurel has done everything from his side so that you keep him in the scheme of things always" - Aakash Chopra

Dhruv Jurel has given a decent account of himself behind the wickets.

Aakash Chopra noted that Dhruv Jurel has done enough for him to be kept in the scheme of things.

"When he was with Shubman Gill in the end, if something had gone wrong, you might have lost three wickets quickly. So Dhruv Jurel has done everything from his side so that you keep him in the scheme of things always," he observed.

However, the reputed commentator opined that Rishabh Pant might walk into the XI once he is fit enough to keep.

"However, it is also true that just like Virat Kohli will play in the XI once he is available, when Rishabh Pant is ready for keeping, he will also become a part of the XI because he is the only wicketkeeper to have scored centuries in Australia, England and South Africa," Chopra reasoned.

Pant has amassed 2271 runs at an impressive average of 43.67 in 33 Tests. He has struck five centuries in the longest format, including two in England and one each in Australia and South Africa.

