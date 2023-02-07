"It's unlikely I think" - Steve Smith hints at Cameron Green's absence for first Test against India

Australia's vice-captain Steve Smith has indicated that Cameron Green is unlikely to play the first Test against India in Nagpur on February 9. Smith reckons that the all-rounder, who is recovering from a finger injury, is yet to face fast bowling in the nets.

Green suffered the injury while batting in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. He was remotely on track for the Nagpur Test, as revealed by head coach Andrew McDonald earlier. McDonald had also stated that the youngster could only play as a batter as his finger injury would hamper his bowling.

Speaking at a press conference after the training session in Nagpur on Tuesday (February 7), Steve Smith said:

"I don't think he's even faced fast-bowling yet, so I dare say he won't be playing, but who knows. I don't even know what he's done at training, I was sort of focusing on my work. We'll wait and see but it's unlikely I think."

With Cameron Green likely to miss the first Test, Matt Renshaw could slot in at number six, having played in all four Tests during the 2016/17 tour of India. Peter Handscomb, another specialist player of spin, also has a chance. If Renshaw plays, Australia will have five left-handers in their top seven.

Smith claimed that planning against spinners is critical and that Australia's strategy is to score runs and not just survive. He continued:

"If you don't go in with a plan against their spinners, for instance, and you're just having a look, there's a good chance you'll find yourself back in the shed before you figure out what to do. So having a plan straight up is important.

"Basically what I've been told from previous guys who've been on sub-continent tours is to be brave and play shots instead of just trying to defend because you’re probably just going to get yourself out anyway."

Smith will arguably be the most priceless wicket for Rohit Sharma and Co. as he averages a breathtaking 60 from six Tests in India. He muscled 499 runs in four Tests during the 2016-17 series at over 70.

"The cracks felt quite loose" - Steve Smith on the Nagpur surface

Addressing the conditions at the VCA Stadium, Steve Smith expects left-arm spinners to make plenty of impact and that it will be skiddy for the seamers. He added:

"Pretty dry, particularly one end. I think it will take a bit of spin, particularly the left-arm spinner taking it into our left-handers. There's a section there that's quite dry. Other than that, I can't really get a good gauge on it.

"I don’t think there will be a heap of bounce in the wicket, I think it will be quite skiddy for the seamers and maybe a bit of up-and-down movement as the game goes on. The cracks felt quite loose. I'm not entirely sure – we'll wait and see."

Australia face a stern test as they hope to clinch their first Test series on Indian soil since 2004.

