“It's the World Test Championship final, not a normal match” - Mohammed Shami’s blunt response on Cameron Green catch controversy 

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami opined that third umpire Richard Kettleborough should have taken a bit more time before arriving at a conclusion over whether or not Cameron Green had taken a clean catch.

There was a controversial moment on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final when Indian opener Shubman Gill was adjudged caught off Scott Boland’s bowling for 18. After Gill jabbed at a delivery outside off stump, it flew off the edge towards gully. Green pounced low to his left and claimed the catch.

Gill stood his ground, but had to eventually walk off in disappointment as third umpire Richard Kettleborough backed Green’s claim and concluded that the catch was completed cleanly.

At the press conference following the end of play on Day 4 on Saturday, June 10, Shami was asked for his views on the Green-Gill catch controversy. He responded:

"Yes, one could have taken some time, it's the World Test Championship final, not a normal match that you let go. It should have been checked better, zoomed in, but it's okay, it's part of the game."

“Nothing much. The umpires take a call. We don't think too much. Let's see tomorrow [Sunday] what happens,” he added.

Gill’s wicket was a significant one as he was looking in good touch after India were set 444 for victory in the WTC final. The youngster and skipper Rohit Sharma added 41 for the opening wicket in 7.1 overs.

“Indian crowd are so passionate” - Cameron Green responds to ‘cheat’ chants

The man at the center of the controversy, Green, maintained that he had no doubt he had his fingers under the ball and was in control of the catch that sent Gill on his way. Sharing his views after play on Day 4, he commented:

"Yeah, I think at the time I definitely thought I caught it. I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt basically. And then it's left up to the third umpire and he agreed, so yeah."

The all-rounder was subject to chants of ‘cheat’ from a section of the crowd at The Oval following the controversy over the catch. He, however, played it down, stating that they were just some passionate Indian fans. The 24-year-old said:

"Yeah, obviously the Indian crowd are so passionate. And yeah, obviously one of the favourite guys, Shubman Gill, got out and I think that's what they're all kind of looking forward to watching. So yeah, it is what it is and yeah, we move on.”

India will resume Day 5 of the WTC final at 164/3, with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) at the crease. They need a further 280 runs for a record win on Day 5.

